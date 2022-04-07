ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (April 8-11) - Phoenix area

PHOENIX – Drivers should prepare for closures of Interstate 10 near the downtown Phoenix area this weekend (April 8-11) for freeway improvement projects, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Drivers should allow extra travel time, consider alternate routes as needed and stay alert for work zones while the following weekend restrictions are in place:

Eastbound I-10 closed between the I-17 “Stack” interchange (east of 27th Avenue) and 24th Street (near Sky Harbor Airport) from 11 p.m. Friday to 11 p.m. Saturday (April 9) for pavement sealing. Both I-17 ramps to eastbound I-10 at the Stack closed. All eastbound I-10 on-ramps between 19th Avenue and 24th Street closed, including ramps from southbound State Route 51 and westbound Loop 202 at the “Mini-Stack” interchange. DETOURS : Allow extra travel time. Eastbound I-10 drivers can detour on south- and eastbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) to reach I-10 in the Chandler area (and for travel toward Tucson). Eastbound I-10 traffic approaching the closure can detour to southbound I-17 and reconnect with I-10 near Sky Harbor Airport . Drivers also can exit ahead of the closure and use local routes.

Westbound I-10 closed between the I-17 "Stack" interchange (west of 19th Avenue) and 43rd Avenue in west Phoenix from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (April 11) for pavement improvement work. Both I-17 ramps to westbound I-10 at the Stack closed. Westbound I-10 on-ramp at Seventh Avenue closed. DETOURS : East Valley motorists and/or westbound I-10 drivers traveling toward Phoenix from the Tucson/Casa Grande areas should consider using west- and northbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) starting near Chandler Boulevard. Westbound I-10 drivers in the downtown Phoenix area should consider exiting ahead of the closure at I-17 and using westbound McDowell Road or Van Buren Street to travel beyond the closure (expect heavy traffic). Also consider traveling north on State Route 51 to west- and southbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) to reach I-10 beyond closure. Note : Westbound I-10 travelers in the Casa Grande area with no plans to stop in Phoenix can consider using westbound I-8 to northbound State Route 85 to reach I-10 in the Buckeye area.

Westbound I-10 narrowed to three lanes between Guadalupe and Baseline roads from 3:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday (April 9) for paving as part of the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Westbound I-10 off-ramp at Baseline Road closed. DETOUR : Allow extra travel time. Drivers can consider exiting at Elliot or Broadway roads while the off-ramp at Baseline Road is closed. Please be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through all work zones.

All I-17 on- and off-ramps at Greenway Road closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (April 11) for drainage project. Greenway Road closed in both directions approaching I-17. Plan for closures along frontage roads between Thunderbird and Greenway roads. DETOUR: Consider using Cactus or Bell roads while Greenway Road is closed . Consider using 19th or 35th avenues as north and south detour routes. Note: The southbound I-17 on-ramp at Thunderbird Road is closed at this time.

ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region. Projects are funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004.

