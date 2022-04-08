Amazon’s #1 New Release in Estates & Trusts Law Provides Tool for Financial Advisors, Estate Planners
About Me: Information You Will Need When I’ve Passed By Robert Kabacy, Esq.PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "What do I do now?" At one point or another, we have all faced (or will face) this question after a loved one has passed. From the uncertainty of how to move forward, how to find comfort, or how to heal… to how to handle an estate, wealth transfer, and family affairs, this question ends up leaving a heavy weight on the shoulders of those who are grieving.
Robert Kabacy, esq., a practicing lawyer in the estate planning and wealth transfer industries for more than 25 years, wants to help. After the passing of his mother and experiencing firsthand the difficulty of not only losing a loved one, but also having to navigate the legal complexities that go with it, he wrote and developed About Me: Information You Will Need When I’ve Passed. Recently released with Simon & Schuster’s Beyond Words imprint, it is now the #1 New Release on Amazon for Estates & Trusts Law and a top resource in the Legal Services category.
Complete with legal resources and definitions, expert knowledge of the statutes and laws per state, pockets for keeping everything in one place, space to write in preferences for afterlife arrangements, and so much more, About Me is a comprehensive guide and workbook that will provide your loved ones with the answers to what do I do now? when you are no longer here. It is an essential legal tool for anyone becoming the executor of an estate or for financial planners or estate planning firms.
Robert Kabacy has been a lawyer in the estate planning and wealth transfer industries for more than twenty-five years. He grew up in the small town of Canby, Oregon and attended law school to pursue his passion of helping others navigate a complicated legal and tax world. Learn more at robertkabacy.com.
About Me (978-1-58270-864-5) is available now from Beyond Words Publishing and wherever fine books are sold. Review copies are available by request, and media inquiries can be directed to Kabacy’s publicist Emily Keough at emliyhkeough@gmail.com. Kabacy is available for interview and will be appearing on Portland’s KATU-TV on Monday, April 11th.
Emily Keough
Emily Keough Publicity
emilyhkeough@gmail.com