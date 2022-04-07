Saskatchewan Veterans Service Club Support Program 2022-23 Application Period Opens

CANADA, April 7 - Released on April 7, 2022

As part of its continued commitment to supporting veterans and building stronger communities, the Government of Saskatchewan recently earmarked $1.5 million in the provincial budget for the Saskatchewan Veterans Service Club Support Program.

"For a fourth consecutive year, our government is helping to strengthen the long-term sustainability of provincial service clubs - supporting veterans, their families and communities," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross said. "In 2021-22, a total of 97 funding grants were provided to registered, non-profit military service clubs, Legion branches and Army, Navy and Air Force Veterans (ANAVETS) units based in Saskatchewan."

Introduced in 2019-20, the Saskatchewan Veterans Service Club Support Program provides grants for repairs and upgrades, special events, operations, programs and activities to engage the community and advance the work of veterans' service organizations across the province.

The 2022-23, program funding was set at $1.5 million. This honours an election commitment made in 2020 to increase funding to the program. The first intake period is currently open and runs until April 30, 2022. A second intake period will run immediately after with an application deadline of August 31, 2022.

Administered by the Royal Canadian Legion Saskatchewan Command, who also sits on the adjudication committee with the Saskatchewan ANAVETS and the Government of Saskatchewan, the maximum annual amount per club has been raised to $30,000. This has increased from $25,000 last year.

"Many of our branches have been able to make use of this program," Royal Canadian Legion Saskatchewan Command President Keith Andrews said. "We are greatly appreciative for this funding."

"The Saskatchewan ANAVETS Units and Members appreciate what the Saskatchewan Government has done to show their dedication to us through these grants," ANAVETS Saskatchewan Provincial Command President Rick Taylor said. "We will continue to use these grants to improve our infrastructures and services. These enhancements have allowed us to provide our members and guests with a great experience."

More information about the program, guidelines, applications and eligibility are available through the Royal Canadian Legion Saskatchewan Command at 306-525-8739 or admin@sasklegion.ca.

The application form for this program is located at https://sasklegion.ca/branches/#tab-id-1.

