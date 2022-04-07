Governor Abbott Appoints Seven To Advisory Council On Emergency Medical Services

TEXAS, April 7 - April 7, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Peter Marocco to the Advisory Council on Emergency Medical Services, known as GETAC, for a term set to expire on January 1, 2026. Additionally, the Governor has appointed Billy "Scott" Lail, Daniel "Danny" Ramirez and Katherine "Kate" Remick, M.D. and reappointed Jeffery "Jeff" Barnhart, Ruben A. Martinez and Ryan Matthews for terms set to expire on January 1, 2028. The council recommends changes to the EMS/Trauma System to ensure that communities receive comprehensive and efficient emergency care.

Peter Marocco of Dallas is an investor and the Managing Director of Endstate Strategies LLC. He is a Club for Growth Foundation fellow and serves on the advisory board for the Foreign Policy Research Institute. Marocco received a Bachelor of Science in International Affairs from Florida State University and Master of International Human Rights Law from the University of Oxford.

Billy "Scott" Lail of Glen Rose is the Fire Chief for the City of Cleburne Fire Department. He is a member of the International Association of Fire Chiefs and the Texas Fire Chief’s Association and a former member of the International Association of Firefighters. He volunteers as the Deacon at Stephenville Christian Reformed Church. Lail received an associate’s degree in Fire Science from Cleburne Hill College.

Daniel "Danny" Ramirez of San Juan is the EMS Chief for the City of Pharr. He is a member of the Texas City Managers Association and the Texas EMS Association. He also volunteers for the Pharr Volunteer Fire Department. Ramirez received a degree as an Emergency Medical Technician from Texas State Technical College.

Katherine "Kate" Remick, M.D. of Austin is an associate professor for Dell Medical School at The University of Texas at Austin, and serves as the Medical Director for San Marcos Hays County EMS System. She is a member of the American College of Emergency Physicians, National Association of EMS Physicians, American Academy of Pediatrics, and the National Prehospital Pediatric Readiness Steering Committee. Additionally, she is the Medical Director for the Emergency Pediatric Care Course with the National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians, volunteer for the Research Leadership Group for ESO Solutions, and co-director for the National Pediatric Readiness Project. Remick received a Bachelor of Science in Physics and Molecular and Cellular Biology from the University of Arizona and a Doctor of Medicine from The University of Texas Medical Branch.

Jeffery "Jeff" Barnhart of Canyon is the CEO of the Deaf Smith County Hospital District in Hereford and serves as an adjunct professor at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center. He is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives and the Emergency Medical Task Force-1. Additionally, he is a member of Hereford Lions Club and volunteer board member of the Turn Center. Barnhart received a Bachelor of Arts in Healthcare Management from Ottawa University and a Master of Science in Clinical Practice Management from the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center.

Ruben A. Martinez of Concepcion is President and CEO of Zenitram Enterprises LLC. He served on the Youth Advisory Board for the National Institute of Health and the COVID Prevention Network. He is the former President of the Chancellors Student Advisory Council for the Texas A&M System and former Student Body President at Texas A&M University–Kingsville. Martinez received a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Texas A&M University–Kingsville.

Ryan Matthews of Holliday is the President and CEO of Trans Star Ambulance in Wichita Falls and is a licensed paramedic. He is a member of the Texas EMS Alliance, American Ambulance Association, and the Texas State Firemen and Fire Marshal’s Association. Additionally, he is a volunteer fireman and first responder for Holliday Fire and Rescue and serves as a North Texas representative for the Emergency Medical Task Force. Matthews received a Bachelor of Science in Biology and Chemistry from Texas Tech University.