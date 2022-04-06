Submit Release
LA Judge Admonished for Writing in Support of Detectives Under Investigation

The Commission on Judicial Performance said Superior Court Judge Judith Meyer inappropriately wrote a letter in 2018 to the Long Beach police chief on behalf of two department detectives who were alleged to have used improper tactics in a case that came before her court. 

