The Commission on Judicial Performance said Superior Court Judge Judith Meyer inappropriately wrote a letter in 2018 to the Long Beach police chief on behalf of two department detectives who were alleged to have used improper tactics in a case that came before her court.
You just read:
LA Judge Admonished for Writing in Support of Detectives Under Investigation
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.