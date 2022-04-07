LATFOB 2022 presents Talk Till The Minutes Run Out: An Immigrant's Tale at 7-Eleven

An Exile Reveals the Trials of Post 9/11 Life for Muslims in America

Critically-acclaimed novelist shares the struggles of an immigrant through a fictional narrative” — Benedicte Grima

2nd place Ethel Rohan Novel Award winner of the 2019 Soul Making Keats Literary Competition is now creating noise in the contemporary world. Tackling social and economic struggles such as labor discrimination and political differences, anthropologist and novelist Benedicte Grima reveals an under represented world in her book Talk Till The Minutes Run Out: An Immigrant's Tale at 7-Eleven. The critically acclaimed book has received noteworthy reviews from different authors and has been applauded by academic scholars across the globe.

After the 9/11 incident, the US government demonstrated blatant xenophobia, creating fear and hatred of Muslims. Suddenly, all Muslims became the nation’s enemy. All were assumed to be associated with al-Qaeda, the Taliban, and terrorism in general. The more the government could identify, the more they could impose deportation.

This powerful and profound exposition begins with the main character Nur Ali, a Pakistani immigrant and an employee at 7-Eleven, as he receives shocking news about yet another deportation in his expat community. With a trembling voice, Nur Ali asks, "What are we supposed to do?"

" While Malala Yousafzai survived such trauma and flourished at Oxfort, Grima reminds us that "Exit-West" journeys have had complex outcomes for individuals of particular ages, educations, genders, kinship relations, and cultures...", says Robert Nichols from Stockton University, an Author of A History of Pashtun Migration (1775-2006).

Talk Till The Minutes Run Out: An Immigrant's Tale at 7-Eleven

Written by Benedicte Grima

