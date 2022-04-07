Construction Set to Begin Next Week on Route 14 in Alba Township, Bradford County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised of a highway restoration project set to begin next week on Route 14 in Alba Township, Bradford County.

On Monday, April 11, the contractor HRI, Inc., will begin reconstruction of 1.5 miles of Route 14 between Route 3028 (Windfall Road) and Tennessee Gas Road. Work includes new drainage, widening of the roadway, cross slope correction, and miscellaneous activities. Motorists can expect alternate lane closures where work is being performed.

In June, the roadway will be closed for approximately 11-days, weather permitting. A detour using Windfall Road, Cowley Road and Route 514 will be in place. Exact dates of the detour will be provided closer to the date of closure. Work on this project is expected to be completed in August of 2022, weather permitting. HRI, Inc., is the primary contractor for this $4.4 million highway restoration project. Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, watch for lane changes, sudden stops, slow moving vehicles, and drive with caution through the work zone.

