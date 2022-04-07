Bridge replacement on Route 6 Starts Next Week in Gaines Township, Tioga County

Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that a bridge replacement begins next week on Route 6 in Gaines Township, Tioga County. The bridge, which carries Route 6 over Phoenix Run, is located approximately .2 miles west of the intersection with Route 3001 (Phoenix Road).

On Monday, April 11, the contractor, Rylind Construction Company, Inc., will begin removal of the existing bridge over Phoenix Run. Motorists can expect single lane conditions with temporary traffic signals. Work will be performed during daylight hours and weather permitting.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays, watch for stopped traffic, and drive with caution through the work zone.

Rylind Construction Company, Inc., is the primary contractor for this $1.9 million bridge replacement project and is expected to be completed by early November of 2022. Work includes removal of existing bridge, construction of a one-span composite pre-stressed concrete spread box beam bridge over Phoenix Run, selected borrow excavation rock, paving, drainage, guide rail, and other related work.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District3.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/PennDOTNews and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot/.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 , magbaker@pa.gov

###