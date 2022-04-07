Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission to Restrict I-295 Near Yardley/Newtown Interchange for Construction in Bucks County

King of Prussia, PA – The Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission (DRJTBC) is planning lane closures on Interstate 295 between the Route 332 (Yardley-Newtown Road) Interchange and the New Jersey state line in Lower Makefield Township, Bucks County, on Monday, April 11, through Friday, April 15, for various construction activities, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The lane closures are scheduled on eastbound I-295 from 6:00 AM to 10:00 AM and westbound I-295 from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

The Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission will complete this project under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit.

