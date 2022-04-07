Submit Release
Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission to Restrict I-295 Near Yardley/Newtown Interchange for Construction in Bucks County

King of Prussia, PA – The Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission (DRJTBC) is planning lane closures on Interstate 295 between the Route 332 (Yardley-Newtown Road) Interchange and the New Jersey state line in Lower Makefield Township, Bucks County, on Monday, April 11, through Friday, April 15, for various construction activities, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. 

The lane closures are scheduled on eastbound I-295 from 6:00 AM to 10:00 AM and westbound I-295 from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM. 

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

The Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission will complete this project under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit. 

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA mobile application. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

MEDIA CONTACT: Krys Johnson, 610-205-6797

# # #

