Secretary Naig Invites Students to Join the 2022 Choose Iowa Calendar Contest  

DES MOINES, Iowa (April 7, 2022) — Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig is encouraging school-age students to participate in the 2022 Choose Iowa Calendar Contest hosted by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship. Artwork submitted should feature at least one aspect of Iowa agriculture — food, livestock, crops or renewable fuels, for example. Submissions will be judged on both creativity and the ability to connect agriculture to everyday life. 

“Today’s students are tomorrow’s leaders,” said Secretary Naig. “No matter their experiences or background, all Iowa students are impacted by the agriculture community. This process provides them the opportunity to learn about the diversity of Iowa agriculture and the new opportunities it creates for Iowa’s communities, economy and workforce.”

Secretary Naig will honor the winning artists during an awards ceremony on Tuesday, Aug. 16 during the 2022 Iowa State Fair. Winning submissions will also be included in the 2022 Choose Iowa calendar distributed online at ChooseIowa.com and at the Department’s booth in the Varied Industries Building.

Students 18-years-old or younger are invited to participate in the contest. Pictures should be drawn in a horizontal orientation using only black lines on plain white, 8.5 by 11-inch paper; pictures should not be colored in. Entries can be emailed to media@iowaagriculture.gov or mailed to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, Coloring Calendar, 502 E 9th St., Des Moines, Iowa, 50319. Each submission should include basic information about the artist, including the artist’s name, age, school, hometown, and the name, email and phone of a parent or guardian. For consideration, entries must be postmarked or emailed to the Department by June 1, 2022.

For creative inspiration, previous calendars are available here.  

