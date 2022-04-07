Press Releases

04/07/2022

Governor Lamont Statement on the U.S. Senate Confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson To Serve on the U.S. Supreme Court

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont released the following statement regarding today’s vote in the U.S. Senate confirming Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to serve as an associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court:

“This is a historic moment for our country. I applaud the U.S. Senate for confirming Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to be the next justice of the U.S. Supreme Court. As the nation learned during her confirmation hearings, Judge Jackson has the experience, perspective, and judgement to be an outstanding addition to our nation’s highest court. I commend President Biden for nominating her and congratulate Judge Jackson and her family.”