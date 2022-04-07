Submit Release
News Search

There were 775 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,057 in the last 365 days.

Governor Lamont Statement on the U.S. Senate Confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson To Serve on the U.S. Supreme Court

Press Releases

Governor Ned Lamont

04/07/2022

Governor Lamont Statement on the U.S. Senate Confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson To Serve on the U.S. Supreme Court

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont released the following statement regarding today’s vote in the U.S. Senate confirming Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to serve as an associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court:

“This is a historic moment for our country. I applaud the U.S. Senate for confirming Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to be the next justice of the U.S. Supreme Court. As the nation learned during her confirmation hearings, Judge Jackson has the experience, perspective, and judgement to be an outstanding addition to our nation’s highest court. I commend President Biden for nominating her and congratulate Judge Jackson and her family.”

Twitter: @GovNedLamont
Facebook: Office of Governor Ned Lamont

You just read:

Governor Lamont Statement on the U.S. Senate Confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson To Serve on the U.S. Supreme Court

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.