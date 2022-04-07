NDDOT to relocate Beulah Driver License Office

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) is relocating the Beulah Driver License Office beginning on Wednesday, April 13. The new office will be located at the Beulah Chamber of Commerce, 300 Highway 49 S in Beulah.

The office will be open on the 2nd and 4th Wednesday of the month from 9:40 a.m. until 3:20 p.m. Appointments are necessary as no walk-in services will be provided. To make an appointment go to dot.nd.gov or call 1-855-633-6835.

A list of other driver license office locations can be found on the NDDOT website.

The NDDOT would like to remind motorists there are many driver license items that can be done online and your license will be mailed to you.

Driver License items you can do online:

Renew a driver license for operating a standard vehicle or motorcycle, if under the age of 70 and you don’t want a REAL ID.

Change your address on your driver license.

Replace a lost, stolen or damaged ND license.

Replace a vertical driver license after you are 21 to a horizontal driver license.

Schedule a driving test.

Schedule an appointment to renew a ND license, permit, or ID card.

For more information about driver license and motor vehicle services, please visit our website at dot.nd.gov or call our toll-free number 1-855-NDROADS (637-6237).

C O N T A C T: David Finley drfinley@nd.gov 701.328.4444