Submit Release
News Search

There were 756 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,040 in the last 365 days.

Statement From Governor Lamont’s Director of Communications Max Reiss

Press Releases

Governor Ned Lamont

04/07/2022

Statement From Governor Lamont’s Director of Communications Max Reiss

(HARTFORD, CT) – Max Reiss, director of communications for Governor Ned Lamont, today released the following statement:

“This morning, Governor Lamont took a regularly-scheduled COVID-19 rapid self-test and it showed a positive diagnosis, which was later confirmed with a second rapid self-test. He is currently awaiting the results of a PCR test. Our office has also conducted contact tracing to identify and inform close contacts. He is feeling good and not experiencing any symptoms, and he is grateful that he is receiving protection from the second booster shot he received last week. Per CDC guidance and out of an abundance of caution, the governor will quarantine at home for the next five days and not attend any in-person events or meetings. He will continue to monitor himself for symptoms and will take another PCR test in several days. The governor continues to encourage everyone to get vaccinated and receive their boosters in order to protect themselves and their loved ones.”

Twitter: @GovNedLamont
Facebook: Office of Governor Ned Lamont

You just read:

Statement From Governor Lamont’s Director of Communications Max Reiss

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.