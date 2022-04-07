LATFOB 2022 presents The Dirty Sheet: A Story of Transformation

Writer Uses Terrible Losses and Seasons in Life to Strengthen Readers

To anyone who is in their trying times.” — Erica Ann Spence

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Dirty Sheet: A Story of Transformation is a result of author Erica Ann Spence’s personal struggles, life experiences, reflection, transformation, healing and forgiveness. Growing up, Erica had a lot of anger within her. Eventually, she released all of her negative feelings by throwing her questions of why to God. Why did she have to live such a tragic life? Why was she born in such a cold-hearted family? She did not get any concrete answers to her questions, but she felt a surge of relief after letting go of her resentments because as she did, God took over her heart.

The Dirty Sheet: A Story of Transformation is Erica’s own way of giving hope to those who are plagued by past traumatic events and who have difficulties overcoming their tragic beginnings. Erica was born in Cleveland, Ohio. 20 years of her life was spent serving in the Navy Nurse Corps. She has a bachelor’s degree in nursing and a master’s degree in healthcare management. She is also the author of How to be Married when you are Single – Overcoming Your Struggle with Singleness.

The Dirty Sheet: A Story of Transformation

Written by Erica Ann Spence

E-book |

Paperback |

Hardcover |

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.

About Authors Press

Authors Press is an online publishing company and book reseller catering to the needs of both experienced and aspiring authors as well as readers. They offer the best publishing solutions for full-time and independent authors. The company’s team of proofreaders, editors, designers, and publishing professionals are committed to achieve industry standards for their client’s work to be published, marketed, and sold. Please visit www.authorspress.com for more information.