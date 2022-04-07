The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, Souls from Mercury: Chakra Magic: Empowering Relationships

The Secret to Lifetime Fulfillment and Happiness

The Secret to Lifetime Fulfillment and Happiness” — Raju Ramanathan

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Science, religion, chakras, relationships, and meditation. How can we achieve calmness and peace after an overwhelming burn-out sensation in our lives? Raju Ramanathan, a brilliant scientist and consultant’s book Souls from Mercury: Chakra Magic: Empowering Relationships, will relieve and share with readers the process of attaining peace and happiness, a much-needed book for people who think everything is too much or too little. This book is a door waiting to reveal a new world of truth and a pathway towards self-discovery.

Through spiritual comprehension, factual experiences, and science, this inspiring book aims to educate and aware readers of the importance of realizing their true selves and their competencies. Every chapter and section were carefully distinguished and explained to enhance our knowledge of our health, wealth, and happiness. Further, it also talks about involvements after adopting the method and how the author blended his style and teachings.

According to Dr. Sunder Arora, an Adult and Child Psychiatrist, an Author, and Yoga teacher on his testimonials, the book illuminates us as to how we can empower all relationships, specifically with oneself, others, and with the ultimate reality. It will awaken you from the suffering illusion of life to the wisdom of ages.

Popularly referred to as Datta Yogi Raja, Raju Ramanathan is a brilliant scientist, consultant, and a sought-after coach and spiritual teacher. For more than twenty years, Ramanathan has been empowering explorers in Europe, Asia, the USA, and Canada. Mr. Yogi Raja re-introduces the lessons of ancient masters to the Western modern community.

All those who are disturbed about the well-being of today's world will find that Mr. Yogi Raja's teachings are informative and motivating.

Souls from Mercury: Chakra Magic: Empowering Relationships

Written by: Raju Ramanathan

Kindle |

Hardcover |

Paperback |

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.