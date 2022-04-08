Red Door Woodfired Grill Opens its 6th Location April 12, 2022 in Lee’s Summit, MO.
New to the neighborhood! Red Door Woodfired Grill, Kansas City’s best little upscale neighborhood joint, Now open in Lee's Summit!LEE'S SUMMIT, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Red Door Woodfired Grill will be opening its sixth location in the greater Kansas City area on April 12, 2022. Located at 2061 NW Lowenstein Drive, the new Lee’s Summit ‘upscale neighborhood joint’ mirrors the Lenexa location, featuring a rustic, yet modern feel with dramatic lighting, custom artwork, and rich wood focal points complemented by the kitchen’s stainless steel features.
The interior boasts a huge horseshoe bar, main dining, and mezzanine seating, while the spacious patio comes complete with an oversized fireplace, a 4-season enclosure, and a view of the beautiful park pond. The iconic woodfired grill and pops of neon add a special energy to the space. The design - both inside and out - reflects Red Door’s motto of being a place where guests come to “make memorable moments.”
Red Door features a Happy Hour Menu each weekday, from 3 to 6PM, when Small-Batch Mules are only $5, House Wines are $4, and Well Cocktails are $3. Specials are offered throughout the week, including $5 Burger Monday, ‘Half Off The Bar’ on Tuesday, Fried Chicken Thursday, Prime Rib through the weekend and Half Priced Wine on Sundays.
The new Lee’s Summit restaurant is Red Door Grill’s sixth Kansas City metro location. Other locations include, on the Kansas side, Leawood, Overland Park, and Lenexa. And, on the Missouri side, you’ll find Red Door Grill in Brookside and in Liberty.
Red Door Woodfired Grill will be open for lunch and dinner every day of the week and brunch is served on weekends, from 10AM to 2PM. The hours are as follows:
Monday – Thursday, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Friday, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.
Saturday, 10 a.m. – 11 p.m.
Sunday, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.
For more information, reservations, and more, visit RedDoorGrill.com or download the Red Door mobile app through the Apple Store or Google Play.
About Red Door Grill
Red Door Woodfired Grill is Kansas City’s best little upscale neighborhood joint. Red Door believes that fresh, natural ingredients, prepared simply yet thoughtfully, produce the most unforgettable flavors. Known for their woodfired grill, they use a secret blend of pecan, oak, and hickory to produce their signature flavor. Their menu features gourmet burgers, grilled steaks and seafood. Red Door Woodfired Grill opened their first location in Leawood, Kansas in 2013; with other locations in Overland Park, KS; Kansas City, MO; Leawood, KS; Liberty, MO; and Lenexa, KS. They will open their sixth location in Lee’s Summit, Missouri, in April 2022. For more information, visit www.RedDoorGrill.com.
