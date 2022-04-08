Ancillary Care Strategies Launches World Class Revenue Cycle Services with Healthcare Transformation Offerings
Based upon ACS proven world class Operating System, we provide billing, coding, prior auths, AR, payer relations, credentialing as well as front office design.
"My only complaint is that we didn't bring you on sooner".”SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ancillary Care Strategies Launches Revenue Cycle Management Services
Are you wondering where your money is? It isn’t just your rates. Up to 35% of your revenue could be lost to denials, rejections, processing errors, timely filing delays, missing information, incorrect information, and bottlenecks in your workflows!
Ancillary Care Strategies (ACS), a Management Services Organization, is expanding its service offerings to include revenue cycle management and billing services. Based upon ACS proven world class Operating System, our Revenue Cycle Management Services outstanding team is built upon onshore staff with decades of experience in billing, coding, prior authorizations, AR management, eligibility, patient responsibility, payer relations and collections, credentialing, and customer service (including patient call response). Our unique staff is skilled in all areas of revenue cycle, but specialize in complex internal medicine, oncology, orthopedics, podiatry, spine, MRI, Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Physical Therapy, Occupational Therapy, and Hand Therapy.
• INCREASE COLLECTIONS
• REDUCE AR
• REDUCE ERRORS
• INCREASE THROUGHPUT OF CLAIMS
• ANSWER PATIENT QUESTIONS AND CALLS
• CODING
• PROCESSING AUTHORIZATIONS and REFERRALS
As with each of ACS's partnerships, we are a trusted extension of your team. Your success is our success. We have built our reputation on providing exceptional service, technical expertise, and the delivery of outstanding, quantitative results to our clients. Whether your needs are small or large, we tailor our services to your evolving and changing needs.
If you are struggling with improving your financial performance, we can help.
These services are led by our senior RCM Management team - Audra Taylor, CPA and Tammy Geeve, CPC, with more than 30 years of experience in all aspects of revenue cycle, including coding and billing.
About Ancillary Care Strategies (ACS): Ancillary Care Strategies (ACS) provides world class management services to medical practices including, the staffing, management, and transformation of our client’s revenue cycle. Our Return-On-Investment for our clients is unparalleled. ACS is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ with regional offices in CA, IA, IN, RI, UT, TX, MI, and NY.
ACS-IntelliWorks Business Intelligence System and Lean-Based Ancillary Care Strategies Operating System (ACSOS) provide turn-key tools, techniques, and real-time data benchmarking and reporting to drive measurable results in revenue cycle, productivity, clinical quality, and patient satisfaction. techniques, and methods enabling an organization to reach breakthrough change and results. Implementation of ACSOS centers on strategic analysis, formal assessments, developing human capital to enable data-driven decision making and problem-solving capability, generating efficiencies and increasing a company’s value proposition.
If you would like more information about this topic, please contact us at 480-945-6777 or rcm@acarestrategies.com or visit http://www.ancillarycarestrategies.com.
