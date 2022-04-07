Submit Release
The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents,Cheri And Me: Snippets Of A Relationship

A Chance of Being Loved, And Love In Return — Collection of Love Stories

“Twenty-eight hours after arriving in the Salt Lake Valley, Bill found a new wife, a new residence, a new ward, and instantly dozens of new friends. He thought he’d found paradise. Yet,”
— William B. Caudle

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author William B. Caudle will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with his published book titled, Cheri and Me:

PRESS RELEASE | LA BOOK FAIR 2022
Snippets of a Relationship. A collection of twenty-two short stories in the fiction genre but with snippets of factual events. It's a compilation of different positions of relationships of individuals, couples, and others. In life, people come to know you as the main character tracked when he began his relationship with Cheri. It evolves along with the story.

“Caudle always returns to the positives, demonstrating how he— the “first person” narrator and sometimes annoying spouse—and Cheri, his willing but sometimes complaining partner, make little adjustments, stop and hear one another, and reunite in the enduring love they’ve had for each other all along. Caudle’s collection is a book for couples. While almost anyone can enjoy this book, married readers especially will laugh, sigh, and empathize with the
protagonists—a man and woman seeking and gradually attaining marital contentment.” — Reviewed by Barbara Bamberger Scott, US Review of Books.

Currently living in Summertown, Tennessee, William B. Caudle received three awards at the Life Press Christian Writers Conference in Memphis, Tennessee, in August 2010. His book Cheri and Me has won first place in the Conference Prose contest.

Cheri and Me: Snippets of a Relationship
Written by: William B. Caudle
Kindle |
Paperback |
Hardcover |
Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.

