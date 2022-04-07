The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, All About Love: Poems from Mixed Experience

joan c

How Many Poems Can You Make From All Your Past Love Experiences?

Poet sits down with readers young and old to recall her love experiences throughout 60 long years.” — Joan Bonnell Clark

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Former college professor Joan Bonnel Clark releases her new book, All About Love: Poems from Mixed Experience, where humor and hard-won wisdom lies on every page. The subjects and events detailed in the book are from Joan’s personal and most intimate experiences on the different types of love.

Joan’s subjects are relatable situations and events in her life. All the poems found in the book, ranging from rhyme or unrhymed, are not academic in nature but solely to entertain and give readers a glimpse of how other people perceive different types of love. The book contains enthralling and memorable lines, which will tug the readers’ heartstrings. Joan’s literary pieces teach us that although love includes a tang of bitterness and a tad bit of regret, these emotions will lead us out of our pedestrian lives.

All About Love: Poems from Mixed Experience differs from Joan’s previous book, Glimpses of God—the latter being composed entirely of bible verses and religious anecdotes. This time, Joan takes on a completely different route and pens her most personal and intimate book yet. The characters addressed in the book will remain a mystery until a metaphorical shoe fits.

Joan has been writing for over sixty years. She has weathered several marriages and has been since raising her four children in and around her professional accomplishments—a truly remarkable feat. Joan is certainly a risk-taker as she dares to share some of her personal experiences back in her senior years in hopes that anyone can empathize with her. All About Love: Poems from Mixed Experience

Written by: Joan Bonnell Clark

Paperback |

Kindle |

Hardcover |

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.