The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, The Big Adventures of Little Lucky: Book 1

What if a Dog’s Tail Stops Wagging?

The best part of the day is coming home to a wagging tail.” — Anonymous

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles, CA. — Mother and grandmother Paula Gehring-Kevish has just published her first book The Big Adventures of Little Lucky: Book 1.— a delightful

addition to any children’s library. This recent release is Paula’s first installment of herRescue Series; with the 2nd installment titled Gunner Gets A Forever Home: Book 2, the 3rd installment titled Mischievous Misti: Book 3, and the final installment titled Gracie and Her Woobie: Book 4. Paula is also set to release 2 books for her Courageous

Kids Series this 2022 titled Book 1: The World According to Lindsey and Book 2: From Foster Care to Animal Care: I Wanna be a Pet Doctor. The Courageous Kids Series are true stories in a children’s book format.

The book follows the adventure of Lucky, a rescue dog, who gets a second chance at a happy life. Lucky’s tail is always wagging until one day it stops, and Lucky would have to work hard to get it wagging again.

Paula’s Rescue Series teaches readers the values each one learns after encountering the ups and downs in life using true animal stories to entertain young readers with the help of colorful and stellar drawn animations that will add to Paula’s high-quality writing that also caters to a wide variety of age range. This series can easily become one of the most well-loved children’s books with the values and life lessons it instills to readers, especially to children who should learn the value of a positive attitude at a young age.

Paula Gehring-Kevish is a mother of two and a grandmother of three with a master’s degree in school counseling. She is currently residing in Las Vegas, Nevada together with her husband, Steve.

The Big Adventures of Little Lucky: Book 1

Written by: Paula Gehring-Kevish

