DNR seeking public comment on water quality permits

DES MOINES -- The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is soliciting comments for the Section 401 Water Quality Certification of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Regional Permits 34, 39 and 11-02.

Regional Permits (RPs) are general permits authorizing certain activities under Section 404 of the Clean Water Act, which involve discharges of dredged or fill material into waters of the United States.

RP 34 authorizes fill material placed in waters of the United States for Conservation Reserve Enhancement and Conservation Reserve Program activities.

RP 39 authorizes the placement of fill materials into waters of the United States for Targeted Water Quality Improvement Constructed/Restored Wetlands.

RP 11-02 authorizes fill material placed in waters of the United States for flood protection measures and restoration, repair, or reconstruction measures activities.

Applicants seeking authorization to discharge to waters of the United States must also have a Clean Water Act Section 401 Water Quality Certification from the DNR. With a few exceptions, projects permitted using a Regional Permit with DNR certification do not require DNR’s individual certification. Exceptions identified in the Antidegradation Implementation Procedure (2010 and 2016) do require individual certification.

Written comments regarding the certification and antidegradation review can be submitted until 4:30 p.m. on May 5. Please send written comments via email to Section401WQC@dnr.iowa.gov or by mail to Iowa DNR, Attn: Section 401 Water Quality Certification, 502 E. 9th St., Des Moines IA 50319.

View the proposed certification and antidegradation review under DNR Public Notices on the DNR Section 401 Water Quality Certification website.

Direct questions to Christine Schwake at 515-725-8399 or Section401WQC@dnr.iowa.gov.