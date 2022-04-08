Coming Soon. The New Musical Album by the Brilliant Indian Singer Sakshi Chopra
Soon we will hear the new Sakshi Chopra Album in collaboration with well-known musicians in the Los Angeles Studios.
I'm in a happy place now (LA) and rejoiced to be doing what I love the most, creating music.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York Art Life Magazine had the pleasure and honor of interviewing the beautiful Indian Singer Sakshi Chopra. Highly popular on Social Media, just think that she has more than half a million followers on Instagram. A real celebrity in India and the United States. We met her during the interview and were impressed by her intelligence, energy, and brilliant creativity. Her great passion is music, and especially, making it, it is no coincidence that she defines herself as a singer and songwriter.
— Sakshi Chopra
It will certainly please Sakshi’s followers that she is working on her new album. The celebrity Indian influencer is collaborating with well-known celebrity musicians in the Los Angeles Studios. This is a top-secret production but will be launched very soon. This album comes right after Sakshi's lead on Social Currency which will be released in 2022 on Netflix. The reality show produced by Netflix India sees eight major Indian influencers compete for 21 days without their personal phones. She is an in-demand performer who previously was offered a role on the Big Boss 14 broadcast in India. Sakshi is the biggest Indian star who is taking the US entertainment industry by storm. Now she is very concentrated on her work as a musician, and it was really hard for us at NYAL to get her an interview. We have been following this artist for some time and can't wait to hear her new musical project.
We hope to see her on tour here in New York, in the city that never sleeps, for sure Sakshi Chopra with her beautiful voice will keep us all awake at her concerts. Sakshi Chopra promised us to leave a detailed interview right after the release of his album. Then we just have to say, we are waiting for her here in New York City.
