David Kassir represents Manna Wealth Management at Premier Industry Event – Barron’s Top Financial Advisor Summit
Both optimists and pessimists contribute to our society. The optimist invents the airplane and the pessimist the parachute.”MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Manna Wealth Management’s Managing Director of Private Wealth Management David D. Kassir was selected to attend the Barron’s Top Advisor Independent Summit. The Barron’s Advisor Independent Summit is a gathering of self-made leaders who have earned a distinct place within the financial services industry. This invitation-only event offers the top independent practitioners a unique opportunity to interface and network with the peers who best understand their businesses. Offered by Barron’s Advisors since 2009, this curated experience has become the premier annual event for ranked independent advisors, with content designed to highlight the best practices and specific needs of the independent advisors.
— Gil Stern
About Barron’s Advisor Summit: The Barron’s Advisor Independent Summit connects an elite tier of advisors with some original thought leaders from the investment community and beyond.
Learn more about MannaWealthManagement.com
Who is Manna - At Manna Wealth Management, balancing a busy life with the financial demands of saving for retirement or saving for college is no easy task. Manna Wealth Management understands that every decision one makes about spending, saving, and giving back to the family and to the community is complicated.
That’s why Manna is here.
Manna takes into account what’s important and helps guide planning decisions so they align with what one values most. Connecting one's financial goals with what matters to create a solid foundation for success—a foundation strengthened with every choice one makes. Manna will be there along with the way.
Manna believes it’s important to consider the many aspects of one's financial life. That encompasses one's decisions about what to spend, what to save, what to invest, and what to give back.
Those beliefs are the foundation of Manna Wealth Management and it’s what makes financial planners and financial advisers so unique.
In a world where choices abound, spending is easy, and saving is vital, Manna Wealth Management is for those who seek to make what matters most to them the driver for the financial decisions they make today, tomorrow, and for the future.
David Kassir
MANNA WEALTH MANAGEMENT
+1 305-306-7107
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn