Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market is poised to grow at a 9.5% value CAGR, reaching US$ 384.3 Million During 2022-2032

BIM Extraction Software Market Analysis Report By Software Type (On-Premise, Cloud-Based BIM Extraction Software), By End Use Industry (BIM Extraction Software for Water & Waste Water, Rail Transport & Aviation), By Region - Global Insights 2022-2032

/EIN News/ -- United States, Rockville, MD, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR- a market research and competitive intelligence provider- The U.S will remain the most opportunistic market, generating a US$ 35.3 Million $ opportunity through 2032.



The building information modeling (BIM) extraction software industry reached US$ 140.9 Million in FY2021, and is likely to register a Y-o-Y increase of over 10% in 2022, expected to be valued at US$ 155.1 Million. During the 2022-2032 period of assessment, the market is forecast to grow at a 9.5% value CAGR, reaching US$ 384.3 Million.

Demand Analysis of BIM Extraction Software Industry

Building information modelling extraction software provides improved customer/client relationships, reduced costs, improved profitability, and better time management. For instance, for evaluation of costs, architects can use tools such as BIM 360 documents related to material shipping, materials, and labor, including payroll-based construction timelines. Thus, building information modeling solutions have a high impact on the AEC industry.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Demand for BIM Extraction Software for Energy Generation Facilities "

21 Tables and

73 Figures

170 Pages

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7207

By deploying BIM extraction software, engineers and architects are able to implement a robust project lifecycle management model. This renders the construction not only safe, but also proves to be highly inexpensive. Like any other industry, the construction sector too is experiencing increased adoption of major technological advancements- from 3D printing to cloud based software deployment.

On-Premise BIM Extraction Software to Experience Maximum Deployment

By software type, Fact.MR, expects on-premise BIM extraction software to experience a CAGR of 8% from 2022 to 2032. Given the fact that the global construction industry is heavily regulated, major companies are restricting data access for their employees within the corporation premises. This is done to ensure data security and avoid possible breaches.

BIM Extraction Software for Houses & Apartments to be Key Revenue Stimulator

According to Fact.MR’s analysis, the houses & apartments segment is poised to experience maximum BIM extraction software uptake. A CAGR worth 8.8% has been projected throughout the 2022-2032 period of assessment. Growing urbanization across key countries is primarily driving market growth.

Impact of COVID-19 on the BIM Extraction Software Industry

The COVID-19 pandemic is anticipated to create revenue opportunities for companies in the building information modelling (BIM) extraction software market, owing to the need for smart hospital management. Supporting the architectural design process with knowledge engineering methods is an efficient goal-oriented approach for future building & construction projects. This is necessary for assessing the risk of infection in enclosed spaces.

To learn more about Sales of BIM Extraction Software for Rail Transport & Aviation, you can get in touch with our Analyst at

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7207

Competitive Landscape

Key providers of BIM Extraction Software Market Trends are focusing on the development of cost-effective and compact solutions to attract more customers. Additionally, players are focusing on inorganic growth strategies such as strategic collaborations and merger & acquisition activities with technology partners to improve their offerings and market reach.

In March 2021, Bentley Systems Inc. agreed to acquire Seequent- a global leader in 3D modeling software for geoscience and building information monitoring. The transaction was agreed upon at a sum of US$ 1.05 Billion. The transaction was fully completed by July 2021

In March 2022, Autodesk Inc. introduced Bridge- a new collaboration capacity which empowers construction teams to share relevant data with project stakeholders, irrespective of whether they are on the same team or building project within the Autodesk Construction Cloud. Bridge gives teams control over their respective project data sets by enabling them to share select sheets, folders and files with collaborators without having to share all project information

AVEVA Group Plc. signed a partnership agreement with RIB Software, a global leader in digital technologies for construction, in July 2021. This partnership has opened new frontiers for AVEVA’s Project Execution portfolio offering for process and plant industries. Both companies are connecting project teams, allowing them to collaborate more effectively by bringing together the engineering, procurement and construction functions to deliver a true design to solutions.





Get Customization on this BIM Extraction software market Report for Specific Research Solutions at

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7207

Key Segments Covered in the BIM Extraction Software Market Report

BIM Extraction Software by Software Type : On-Premise BIM Extraction Software Cloud-Based BIM Extraction Software

BIM Extraction Software by End Use Industry : BIM Extraction Software for Water & Waste Water BIM Extraction Software for Rail Transport & Aviation BIM Extraction Software for Energy Generation Facilities BIM Extraction Software for Roads, Bridges & Highways BIM Extraction Software for Houses & Apartments BIM Extraction Software for Factories & Warehouses BIM Extraction Software for Education Institutes & Commercial Spaces BIM Extraction Software for Government Buildings BIM Extraction Software for Dams & Others

BIM Extraction Software by Region : North America BIM Extraction Software Market Europe BIM Extraction Software Market Asia Pacific BIM Extraction Software Market Middle East & Africa BIM Extraction Software Market South America BIM Extraction Software Market







To understand how our report can bring difference to your business strategy, Purchase a copy of this report at https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7207

Check out more studies related to Technology Industry, conducted by Fact.MR:

Impact of COVID-19 on the Cable Conduit Systems Industry - Due to the shutdown of manufacturing plants, Asian and European countries under lockdown have lost a significant amount of business and money. The outbreak of the COVID-19 disease has had a significant impact on production and manufacturing operations, which has hindered the growth of the cable conduit systems and reduced the demand for cable conduit systems.

What are the Limitations for the Growth of Carbon Footprint Management Market Players? - “Growing economies and strong monopolies are in an altercation and argument over carbon caps and compliances. Also, countries lacking investments for sustainable carbon management is the major challenge that the market faces.”

Network Video Recorder (NVR) Market Outlook (2022-2032) - The global network video recorder (NVR) market was valued at around US$ 2.9 Bn in 2021, registering Y-o-Y growth of 12%. Projections are that, sales of network video recorders will increase rapidly at 11.3% CAGR to jump to a market valuation of US$ 11.2 Bn by 2032-end.

Key Drivers Stimulating Auto Dialer Software Industry Expansion - Companies are moving away from relying on in-house call center teams to hiring professional telemarketing and telecommunications service providers. This helps industries maintain revenue and profit margins as it significantly enhances research capabilities and eventually improves productivity.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583