Gov. Baker appoints Quanesha Fuller to Board of Registration of Social Workers 

Hyde Park Ongoing Supervisor Quanesha Fuller is the new Chair of the Board of Registration of Social Workers, following her appointment by Governor Baker earlier this month. She is one of four new members of the Board.

The Board of Registration of Social Work protects the public through regulation of practice in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and determines eligibility for admission to examinations for social work, conducts examinations, and licenses qualified individuals at one of four levels of licensure.

Quanesha has been with the Department for over five years and is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker (LCSW), a facilitator of the Family Nurturing Program, and a Fellow with the DCF Fellowship program. Prior to her current role as an Ongoing Supervisor, Quanesha spent time as a response worker, an intake and response intern, an adoption social worker intern, an area resource coordinator and an ongoing social worker.

“I am looking forward to continuing the work that we do at DCF — advocating for our clients and ensuring that the Board is keeping them at the forefront of decision-making when holding licensed social workers in the state accountable to practice,” said Fuller. “I feel privileged to have been chosen, to be the reflection of the rich clinical practice that our agency carries out daily and ensuring that we are applying critical thought and equity-minded principles as we carry out our charge to keep our Commonwealth safe.”

After earning a bachelor’s degree in Psychology from Boston University, Quanesha went on to Simmons University where she earned a Master of Social Work. She is a recipient of the DCF Commissioner’s Award S.O.A.R, the Governor’s Citation Award and the Book Award Scholarship from the Greater Boston Association of Black Social Workers.