Governor Lamont Statement on Decision of Treasurer Wooden to Not Seek Re-election

Press Releases

Governor Ned Lamont

04/07/2022

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont released the following statement regarding the announcement made today by State Treasurer Shawn T. Wooden that he will not seek re-election this fall:

“Treasurer Wooden has been a great partner to my administration in helping get Connecticut’s fiscal house in order, stabilizing our financial future, borrowing in a responsible manner that reduces spending, and making consistent payments to decrease our state’s long-term fiscal obligations. Together, we’ve helped bring a financial turnaround in Connecticut that has resulted in multiple credit rating agency upgrades. I appreciate his partnership in righting our fiscal ship, and I wish him and his family nothing but the best in their next endeavors.”

