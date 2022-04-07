Survey: 72% in U.S. Suffering Financially Due to High Gas Prices
More than 25% said they're either accruing debt or can't afford to pay a bill because of the extra money they're spending on gas
Unfortunately, there is no silver bullet or one piece of advice that will solve the problem for those struggling to afford higher gas prices.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With gas prices averaging $4.18 per gallon across the U.S. and a price hike from summer blends looming, more than 72% of Americans have already had to make some tough financial choices due to the extra expense.
— Dorothy Kelly, University of Virginia McIntire School of Commerce
The past few months have been difficult on our wallets. According to GasBuddy, fuel costs jumped more than 20% in early March, and though they've since receded a bit, it's no help that overall inflation has hit its highest level in 40 years, leading to financial strain for many of us. Adding to the pressure, employers have begun requiring workers to return to the office, only for them to learn that their weekly commute now costs significantly more.
On May 1, many states will start to see another gas price increase averaging 15 cents per gallon as states switch over to more expensive summer blends. How much impact are these soaring prices having on Americans' daily spending and lifestyle habits? DebtHammer.org set out to learn.
We polled 530 Americans to determine the impact of rising gas prices on our daily spending and lifestyle habits. Here's what we found out:
Key takeaways
It's blowing our budgets: More than 25% said they're either accruing debt or can't afford to pay a bill because of the extra money they're spending on gas. Another 44% said they've had to curtail other activities to offset the additional expense.
We're changing our driving habits: More than 50% said gas prices between $3.50 to $4.25 per gallon triggered daily changes. This primarily means buying fewer restaurant meals, condensing errands into one longer trip and cutting back on entertainment.
We still aren't turning to public transportation: Despite the budget crunches and belt-tightening, only 12% are switching to a bus, subway or light rail for transportation, and 8% are riding bikes. About 23% have said they'll walk more, and 14% will carpool, but only 3% plan to start utilizing school buses to get the kids to school.
Summer travel is back: 58% of Americans are planning to take a summer vacation this year, though 37% will stay closer to home and 25% have said they’ll fly rather than drive this year.
