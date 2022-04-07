Santa Ana Rehab Center TRUST SoCal Receives High Praise From Community

/EIN News/ -- Santa Ana, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Santa Ana, California -

Santa Ana, CA based rehab center TRUST SoCal is pleased to share a recent 5-Star review they received from a patient. TRUST SoCal is a dual diagnosis drug, alcohol and behavioral health treatment facility which primarily focuses on providing services to those who are grappling with substance use and mental health disorders.

In the top-rated review highlighted by the company, Charlotte Ava says, "Finding the right drug rehab is no easy thing, trust me. That’s why I’m so grateful to TRUST SoCal for being so extremely accommodating in all the right ways."

TRUST SoCal comments, “Addiction is a hard thing. Most people who are battling addiction want to get out of it — and with the right help, they can. This is what we have always believed, and it is the guiding principle of when you go to rehab at TRUST SoCal. When the people we have helped reach out to us to let us know of our impact on their lives, it is truly a point of pride for us all.”

The licensed and experienced professional staff at TRUST SoCal are known for their involvement and commitment to each client's success. They provide the most comprehensive and compelling progress reports available so that their clients can keep track of their journey, and they always go above and beyond to meet the needs of their community. They pride themselves on developing and maintaining a personal connection as well as providing individualized attention to every single one of their patients.

TRUST is a dual diagnosis drug, alcohol and behavioral health treatment program which is primarily focused on providing services to individuals who are facing substance use and behavioral health disorders. They work closely with the individual, their family and support systems to help each client achieve success. The TRUST method is designed to help each client achieve personal growth and recovery. They are dedicated to helping their clients get back on track, on their way to becoming — and remaining — sober and healthy. Each client's treatment plan is tailored to meet their specific needs and goals. In melding extensive experience in the field, psychological education and versatile training, TRUST SoCal treatment center devised their unique therapeutic model.

TRUST SoCal is Joint Commission Accredited and abides by best practices for the most rigorous standards of performance. Their range of programs includes Behavioral Health, Transitional Living and Addiction Treatment. In their Behavioral Health program, they build individual relationships with people impacted by mental impairment issues and help them get a handle on their lives. Transitional Living programs provide structured sober living experiences to foster a continuum of care to provide long-term support for enduring recovery.

Charlotte Ava is not the only patient who is satisfied with the services provided by TRUST SoCal either. They have a high rating on several platforms. Monica Hardin says in her review, “I was looking for a rehab near me for my brother. His lifelong addiction got worse, and he agreed to enroll. Thankfully, I found these guys, and they really helped us out, a lot.”

Alain Senneville praises the rehab center in his review as well. The review says, “Getting an alcohol detox is no joke, and I needed to entrust my husband to someone genuinely reliable. TRUST SoCal has proven time and again that they are the best in this line of work.”

The rehab center says, “We value complete wellness and believe in treating the whole person. Problems in one area of your life can impact other areas of your life. Improving your overall wellness can benefit your behavioral health. To ensure consistent progress, you will be assigned a Case Manager who will be able to coordinate your care to a point that will allow us to match the appropriate services to your needs as they evolve. We also implement SAMSHA’s Eight Dimensions of Wellness to improve mental and physical health.”

Those who are thinking about getting addiction treatment at TRUST SoCal should visit the rehab center’s website for more information. The website has a number of resources on addiction, along with more details on their programs. Interested parties can get in touch with the rehab center via the contact form on the website or their direct phone line.

