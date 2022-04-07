The In-Flight Entertainment And Connectivity Market Is Set To Surpass $5.6 Billion By 2026, With The Now Rising Number Of Airline Passengers As Per TBRC's In-Flight Entertainment And Connectivity Global Market Report 2022

TBRC’s market research report covers in-flight entertainment and connectivity market size, in-flight entertainment and connectivity market forecasts, major in-flight entertainment and connectivity companies and their market share, key strategies to undertake, and more.

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the in-flight entertainment and connectivity market, the growth in the number of airline passengers has been a major driving force for the in-flight entertainment and connectivity market. The increase in the number of passengers has led to an increase in demand for various inflight entertainment services, such as video streaming, text messaging, gaming, and internet browsing.

For instance, according to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), the global number of airline passengers is expected to reach 10.5 billion by the year 2040. Also, according to the Boeing 2020–2039 commercial market outlook, India's domestic air passenger market is expected to double its size by 2030, from pre-pandemic levels. Therefore, the growth in the number of airline passengers is driving the growth of the in-flight entertainment and connectivity market.



The global in-flight entertainment and connectivity market size is expected to grow from $3.78 billion in 2021 to $4.05 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.13%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies' rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global in-flight entertainment and connectivity market growth is expected to reach $5.63 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.60%.

Request for a sample of the global market report

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the in-flight entertainment and connectivity market. Companies in the market are focusing on developing advanced entertainment modules that are efficient and lighter. For instance, in June 2021, Thales, a France-based aerospace company, launched AVANT UP, which has set new standards in the Europe in flight entertainment and connectivity market, offering a higher picture resolution with a 50% increase in reliability and a 30% decrease in weight. The new system has a dynamic power supply, can offer higher personalization, and can assist with airline revenue generation capabilities.

Major players in the market are Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (Gee), Gogo Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Thales Group, Viasat, Inc., Kontron S&T AG, Burrana Inc., Safran SA, Inmarsat Global Limited, Stellar Entertainment Group, Thinkom Solutions, Inc., Sita (Onair), Astronics Corporation, Cobham Limited (Advent International), The Boeing Company, FDS Avionics Corp, and Thinkom Solutions Inc.

The global in-flight entertainment and connectivity market segmentation is categorized by type into hardware, service; by connectivity technology into satellite technology, air-to-ground; by end-user into OEM, aftermarket.

The North America in flight entertainment and connectivity market accounted for the largest share in the total market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global in-flight connectivity and entertainment market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the global in-flight entertainment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

In-Flight Entertainment And Connectivity Market Report 2022 –Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide in-flight entertainment and connectivity market overviews, in-flight entertainment and connectivity market analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, in-flight entertainment and connectivity market segments and geographies, in-flight entertainment and connectivity market trends, in-flight entertainment and connectivity market drivers, in-flight entertainment and connectivity market restraints, in-flight entertainment and connectivity market leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.



The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Not the market you are looking for? Check out some similar market intelligence reports:

Passenger Air Transport Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Domestic Air Passengers, International Air Passengers), By Class (Business Class, Economy Class), By End-Use (Private, Commercial) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Chartered Air Transport Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Passenger Chartered Air Transport, Freight Chartered Air Transport), By Application (Private Charter, Affinity, Single Entity, Public Charter), By End-Use (Wealthy Individuals, Sports Teams, Large Corporations) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Passenger Aircrafts Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Single-Aisle Aircraft, Twin-Aisle Aircraft, Regional Jets, Business Jets), By Aircraft Type (Fixed-Wing Aircraft, Rotorcraft), By Engine Type (Turbofan, Turboprop, Turboshaft), By Carrier Type (Full Service Carrier, Low-Cost Carrier) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.





The Business Research Company Europe: +44 207 1930 708 Asia: +91 8897263534 Americas: +1 315 623 0293 Email: info@tbrc.info LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/