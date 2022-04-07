Westminster Barracks / Simple Assault and Unlawful Trespass

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B1001800

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Marie Beland

STATION: Vermont State Police - Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)722-4600

DATE/TIME: 03/25/2022 at approximately 1015 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Dummerston, Vermont

VIOLATION: Simple Assault and Unlawful Trespass

ACCUSED: Kelsey Chabot

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanzey, New Hampshire

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 03/25/2022, at approximately 1015 hours, Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks responded to a residence in Dummerston, Vermont for report of a simple assault which had occurred in the complainant’s home. Subsequent investigation led to the arrest of Kelsey Chabot, 26, of Swanzey, New Hampshire on 04/05/2022 at approximately 1245 hours. Chabot was charged with Simple Assault and Unlawful Trespass. Chabot has been ordered to appear in Vermont Superior Court – Windham County, Criminal Division on 06/28/2022 at 1300 hours to answer to the aforementioned charges.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/28/2022 at 1300 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court – Windham County, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

