Westminster Barracks / Simple Assault and Unlawful Trespass

CASE#: 22B1001800
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Marie Beland
STATION: Vermont State Police - Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)722-4600
DATE/TIME: 03/25/2022 at approximately 1015 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Dummerston, Vermont
VIOLATION: Simple Assault and Unlawful Trespass
ACCUSED: Kelsey Chabot
AGE: 26
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanzey, New Hampshire
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 03/25/2022, at approximately 1015 hours, Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks responded to a residence in Dummerston, Vermont for report of a simple assault which had occurred in the complainant’s home. Subsequent investigation led to the arrest of Kelsey Chabot, 26, of Swanzey, New Hampshire on 04/05/2022 at approximately 1245 hours. Chabot was charged with Simple Assault and Unlawful Trespass. Chabot has been ordered to appear in Vermont Superior Court – Windham County, Criminal Division on 06/28/2022 at 1300 hours to answer to the aforementioned charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/28/2022 at 1300 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court – Windham County, Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
