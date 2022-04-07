Submit Release
News Search

There were 816 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,078 in the last 365 days.

Westminster Barracks / Simple Assault and Unlawful Trespass

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B1001800

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Marie Beland                        

STATION: Vermont State Police - Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 03/25/2022 at approximately 1015 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Dummerston, Vermont

VIOLATION: Simple Assault and Unlawful Trespass

 

ACCUSED: Kelsey Chabot

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanzey, New Hampshire

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 03/25/2022, at approximately 1015 hours, Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks responded to a residence in Dummerston, Vermont for report of a simple assault which had occurred in the complainant’s home. Subsequent investigation led to the arrest of Kelsey Chabot, 26, of Swanzey, New Hampshire on 04/05/2022 at approximately 1245 hours. Chabot was charged with Simple Assault and Unlawful Trespass. Chabot has been ordered to appear in Vermont Superior Court – Windham County, Criminal Division on 06/28/2022 at 1300 hours to answer to the aforementioned charges.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/28/2022 at 1300 hours      

COURT: Vermont Superior Court – Windham County, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Marie Beland - 522

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Putney, Vermont 05346

(802)722-4600 – Dispatch

Marie.Beland@vermont.gov

 

You just read:

Westminster Barracks / Simple Assault and Unlawful Trespass

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.