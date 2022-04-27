Submit Release
DICE Dental in Bethlehem Uses State-of-the-Art Technology to Provide Affordable, Comfortable Care

Logo for DICE Dental, Bethlehem dentist

DICE Dental offers dental implants, dentures, extractions, and crowns in Bethlehem, PA

DICE Dental in Bethlehem keeps prices low by using in-house, state-of-the-art technology to provide dental implants, crowns, and dentures.

We stay on the cutting-edge of technology.”
— Dr. Matthew Lang
BETHLEHEM, PA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DICE Dental in Bethlehem Township provides affordable, comfortable, quality dental care using state-of-the-art technology. Dental implants, dentures, crowns, and extractions are all available from the Lehigh Valley dentist.

“We stay on the cutting-edge of technology,” says Dr. Matthew Lang. “This helps us offer the highest quality care at the most affordable prices possible.”

Technology includes an in-house milling machine to craft CEREC crowns, 3D printers to make temporaries and dentures, and digital scanners to take impressions without goop or discomfort.

Dental implants are one of the most popular services available from DICE Dental. A dental implant replaces missing teeth using a titanium screw, abutment, and crown. They fill in gaps in a patient’s smile, improve speaking and eating abilities, and can last for decades with proper care. At DICE Dental, dental implants in Bethlehem start at $750.

Crowns in Bethlehem start at $650. Crowns are made in-house using a CEREC machine. They are custom-made to match a patient’s existing teeth and placed in as little as two visits.

Finally, dentures start at $499. Partial, conventional, and implant overdentures are available.

“During a free consultation, we will help patients select a treatment plan that meets their oral health and financial needs,” adds Dr. Lang.

To learn more and to request an appointment with the Lehigh Valley dentist in Bethlehem, visit https://dice-dental.com/bethlehem-township/. New patients are accepted.

About DICE Dental: DICE Dental is a cosmetic dentist in Springfield, Southampton, and Bethlehem Township, PA. The practice was founded by Dr. Katie Alger, a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and Columbia University. She has made it her goal to reduce the barriers patients face when it comes to high-quality dental care. Using state-of-the-art technology, DICE offers dentures, implants, crowns, and extractions (DICE) to patients in a relaxed, comfortable, and accepting environment. To learn more, visit https://dice-dental.com/.

Melissa Dugan
DICE Dental
+1 484-993-6222
email us here
