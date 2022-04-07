Air Quality Client Contact Meeting: Opportunity to Submit Agenda Items

The DNR’s Air Quality Bureau is accepting agenda topics for the upcoming Air Quality Client Contact Meeting. The next meeting is scheduled for Thursday, May 19, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. The meeting will be held virtually and details will be provided when the final agenda is announced, approximately two weeks prior to the meeting.

The Air Quality Client Contact Meetings are intended to focus on current and upcoming air program issues and changes. Submitted agenda items should include the name of the item, who plans to introduce or lead the discussion, and an estimate of how much time should be set aside on the agenda for the item.

Please submit agenda items by April 21, 2022. Agenda items and questions concerning the meeting should be emailed to Jessica Reese McIntyre at jessica.reesemcintyre@dnr. iowa.gov.