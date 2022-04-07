James Parker Named Director of Sales and Marketing of The Yorktowne Hotel, Tapestry Collection by Hilton
EINPresswire.com/ -- GF Hotels & Resorts, a full-service ownership and management company specializing in hotels, resorts, golf courses, and other related hospitality assets, today announced James Parker as the Director of Sales and Marketing at The Yorktowne Hotel, Tapestry Collection by Hilton in York, PA. GF Hotels & Resorts is focused on bringing their distinctive style and entrepreneurial spirit in hospitality with their powerhouse team.
In his new role, James will oversee all hotel sales and marketing efforts, sales team performance, sales strategy, business development, team solicitation efforts, travel industry research, and market trend monitoring for this historic, one-of-a-kind hotel slated for opening in the 3rd Quarter of 2022 in downtown York, Pennsylvania.
“Parker looks to drive robust sales efforts to ensure a profitable and successful hotel to serve the York area and beyond. Key to his actions will be building a formidable and dedicated sales team, focused on business travel demand and group event business with catering while maintaining an active and connected role in the local community, “ stated John Rubino, President & COO.
“It’s truly a wonderful experience to be a part of this project. York is a vibrant city with incredible people, the passion shown for the reopening of this hotel has been nothing short of amazing. Everyone in the surrounding area has a Yorktowne story,” Parker said. “And through the mentorship of GF Hotels & Resorts, I look forward to creating many more in the years to come.”
Parker most recently served as Area Director of Sales for Springwood Hospitality, overseeing their hotels in the Hershey, PA market. Prior to that position, he served as Corporate Sales Manager for the Hilton Harrisburg, driving all group corporate and transient sales for the property.
To learn more about GF Hotels & Resorts, please contact Lisa Drake, Vice President, Development and Owner Relations, at (215) 972-2235 or DrakeL@GFHotels.com.
About GF Hotels & Resorts
GF Hotels & Resorts, through its operating affiliates, is an award-winning, full-service hospitality ownership, management, and advisory company founded in 1988 and based in Center City, Philadelphia.
With over 140 hospitality assets under management, including hotels, resorts, conference centers, and golf courses in 31 states, GF Hotels & Resorts specializes in third-party management, loan workout strategies, receiverships, asset management, and advisory services for a variety of individual, private, institutional, and financial clients. Many of GF's core hospitality assets within the portfolio are owned by its principals and provide the strength and balance of ownership and management.
GF believes in the entrepreneurial spirit with a promise of integrity and an overall passion for hospitality. Throughout its 34 years in business, GF has delivered superior results through positive operating and financial performance, implemented impactful capital strategies, dedicated itself to excellence in guest services, and focused on an unwavering commitment to cultivating longstanding relationships. Due to its proven successes, having recently won awards from Hotel Business Magazine, Hotel Management, and Lodging Magazine, GF is known nationally as a distinguished leader throughout the hospitality industry. Please visit us at www.gfhotels.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.
