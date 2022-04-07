HP Agrees To Buy Poly To Expand Its Computer Peripherals Business

Computer Peripheral Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Computer Peripheral Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In March 2022, HP agreed to acquire Poly, a leading global provider of workplace collaboration solutions for $1.7 billion, with a total transaction value of $3.3 billion, including debt. Poly is expected to be part of HP’s personal systems segment and the company may co-brand products under the HP Poly name. The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2022. Poly is a leader in video conferencing solutions and computer peripherals including cameras, headsets, voice and software. The acquisition enables the company to deliver a complete ecosystem of devices, software, and digital services to improve customer experiences and workforce productivity. It also improves visibility, insights, security, and manageability of hybrid work environments for enterprise customers.

The boom of electronic products sparked by the hybrid working environment has led to an increased demand for seamless collaboration technology across home and office environments. To support hybrid work, a majority of office workers (around 75%) are investing to improve their home setups. Moreover, traditional office spaces are also being reconfigured to support new ways of working and collaboration. Currently, there are less than 9 million rooms with video capability out of a total of 90 million rooms globally, which is expected to lead to a threefold increase in the office meeting room solutions segment by 2024.

The acquisition of Poly enables HP to extend its business beyond personal computers and printers into the peripherals market. It will drive the growth and scale of HP’s peripherals and workforce solutions businesses, which are already growing at healthy rates.

According to the Global Market Model, the global computer peripheral equipment market size is expected to grow from $666.29 billion in 2021 to $704.73 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% and continue to grow to reach $839.64 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.5%. The demand for computer peripheral equipment such as storage devices will be driven mainly by a rapid increase in data volume generated from personal devices and various business operations in many industries. The total data generated worldwide is projected to reach 163 zettabytes (ZB) by 2025. In order to manage this rising data volume, the demand for storage devices from both corporate and individual customers is expected to drive the computer peripheral equipment market in the forecast period.

The main types of computer peripheral equipment are mouse, keyboard, monitor, printer and scanner. A mouse is a handheld input device used to move cursor around a computer screen. The computer peripheral equipment can be wired or wireless and are implemented in various areas such as residential and commercial applications.

Among the different trends within the global computer peripheral equipment market, portable folding keyboards are increasingly becoming popular due to the small size and convenience they offer. These keyboards can be connected to devices such as phones, computers, and tablets and are the same size as a regular keyboard when unfolded. Portable folding keyboards are generally compatible with all major operating systems such as Windows, Android and iOS and can be charged using a USB port. Some of the portable folding keyboards include Microsoft's Universal Foldable Keyboard, iClever wireless folding keyboard, IKOS foldable keyboard.



About The Global Market Model

The Global Market Model is the world’s most comprehensive database of integrated market information available. The ten-year forecasts in the Global Market Model are updated in real-time to reflect the latest market realities, which is a huge advantage over static, report-based platforms.

Here Is A List Of Related Reports From The Business Research Company

Computer Storage Devices And Servers Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/computer-storage-devices-and-servers-global-market-report

Communications Hardware Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/communications-hardware-global-market-report

Computer Hardware Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/computer-hardware-global-market-report

Wireless Telecommunication Carriers Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/wireless-telecommunication-carrier-global-market-report

Interested To Know More About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology. The Global Market Model is The Business Research Company’s flagship product.

Get a quick glimpse of our services here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info