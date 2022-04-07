Vietjet resumes 10 routes to and from Cần Thơ

VIETNAM, April 7 -

President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc (fifth from left) and the leaders of Cần Thơ City, departments and Vietjet participated in the ceremony to announce the operation of routes to and from Cần Thơ.— Photo courtesy of Vietjet

CẦN THƠ — Vietjet has announced the re-operation of 10 routes connecting Cần Thơ City with several domestic and international destinations in order to celebrate the vibrant summer with the strong recovery of tourism activities,

The announcement was made at a ceremony in the city on Tuesday under the witnesses of President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc, leaders of ministries, departments, agencies, businesses and citizens.

Vietjet re-operates a series of routes linking Cần Thơ with Nha Trang, Đà Lạt, Vinh, Thanh Hóa, Hải Phòng, Đà Nẵng, Hà Nội beside to Taipei, Seoul and Bangkok.

"Cần Thơ is the centre of the Western region, the gateway to the vast and rich Mekong Delta region, with a series of re-operated routes linking to the city, Vietjet will meet the demands of travelling and trading of people and tourists," Nguyễn Thanh Sơn, Vietjet Vice President, said.

Sơn said he believed that the return of Vietjet will certainly contribute to a strong recovery of tourism activities in the region with its unique culture and lifestyle, and unique and famous cuisine all over the world.

In order to celebrate this event, Vietjet is giving away 10,000 promotional tickets priced from only VNĐ10,000 (excluding taxes and fees) between Wednesday and Friday.

These discounted airfares are applied for all domestic routes linking to Cần Thơ with the flight period from May 5 to December 31, 2022 (excluding national holidays).

Vietjet is a pioneer in operating routes to Cần Thơ, contributing to awakening the Cần Thơ Airport since 2014 with more than 2.7 million carried passengers so far.

During the peak periods, the airline used to operate up to five flights per day to Cần Thơ from all domestic and international destinations, contributing to the development of the city and the Mekong Delta as well. — VNS