Global G-CSF (Granulocyte Colony Stimulating Factors) Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

G-CSF (Granulocyte Colony Stimulating Factors) Global Market Report 2022– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s G-CSF (Granulocyte Colony Stimulating Factors) Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘G-CSF (Granulocyte Colony Stimulating Factors) Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the G-CSF market size is expected to grow from $7.37 billion in 2021 to $7.99 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. As per TBRC’s G-CSF market research the market is expected to reach $9.48 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.4%. The increasing prevalence of cancer is a key factor driving the growth of the G-CSF market.

The G-CSF (granulocyte colony stimulating factors) market consists of sales of G-CSF drugs and relates services. Granulocyte colony-stimulating factor is a drug used to treat neutropenia, a disorder in which there is a lower-than-average number of white blood cells, caused by certain forms of chemotherapy.

Global G-CSF Market Segments

The global granulocyte colony stimulating factors market is segmented:

By Type: Lenograstim (Granocyte), Filgrastim (Neupogen, Zarzio, Nivestim, Accofil), Long Acting (Pegylated) Filgrastim (Pegfilgrastim, Neulasta, Pelmeg, Ziextenco), Lipegfilgrastim (Lonquex)

By Application: Oncological Diseases, Blood Disorders, Growth Hormone Deficiencies, Chronic and Autoimmune Disorders, Others

By Product: Tablet, Capsule, Others

By Geography: The global G-CSF market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

G-CSF (Granulocyte Colony Stimulating Factors) Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides granulocyte colony stimulating factors market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global G-CSF market, G-CSF market share, G-CSF market segments and geographies, G-CSF global market players, G-CSF global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The G-CSF global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s G-CSF (Granulocyte Colony Stimulating Factors) Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: BioCad, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Intas Pharmaceuticals, Novartis AG, Stada Arzneimittel, Dong-A Socio Group, Amgen, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and Celltrion Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

