Polymer Coated Fabrics Market Size Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Key Factors Forecast, 2021–2030

Reports And Data

Polymer Coated Fabrics Market Size – USD 17.62 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.2%, Market Trends – Growth of construction sector

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Polymer Coated Fabrics Market size is expected to reach USD 25.66 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Steady market revenue growth of polymer coated fabrics is owing to various factors such as stringent regulatory requirements for worker’s safety and increasing investment in research and development activities. However, concerns regarding the effect of coated fabrics on the environment is a restraint that can affect market revenue growth.

Modern polymers-coated fabrics are often used in structural applications. Properties of such materials are stiffness, strength, and thermal conductivity which makes them attractive compared with traditional engineering materials. Light and composite polymer materials are used in various fields as support or constructional materials. Polymer coating deposition on a wide variety of engineering substrates has gained significant attention. Coatings are tailored to provide specific characteristics such as wear, corrosion, chemical, and weathering resistance, to improve thermal conductivity, provide electrical insulation, provide solid lubrication, and low friction.

There has been a significant increase in the interest in fabrics coated with polymeric materials. The product is witnessing high demand as tarpaulins, awning pool covers, roof protectors and marine covers owing to their suitable physical properties and impermeability to dirt & oil and corrosion resistance. Polymer-coated fabrics are used in the light industry or for the production of everyday articles because of its favorable properties such as flexibility. Coated polymers have large commercial applications in protective clothing such as fireproof clothing for firefighters and protective safety textiles for commercial uses supporting product demand.

Recent advancements in polymer engineering and new coating technologies enable broader applications of polymeric coatings. Significant growth in the automotive and construction industries and rapid industrialization in emerging economies are factors that are expected to drive the market revenue growth.

To get a sample copy of the Global Polymer Coated Fabrics Market report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/4948

Top Companies:

Continental AG, Sioen Industries NV, Serge Ferrari Group, Trelleborg AB, SRF Limited, Synthomer Plc., Seaman Corporation, Cooley Group Holdings Inc., Haartz Corporation, and Heytex Bramsche GmbH.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Among application segments, transportation segment accounted for largest market revenue share in 2021 and is expected to register a faster revenue CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the increasing use of polymer-coated fabrics in various transportation applications. Increasing automotive production across the world coupled with rising per capita income is propelling demand for high-quality polymer-coated materials in airbags, automotive soft tops, and seatbelts. Safety is an essential aspect for car manufacturers, boosting the usage of coated fabric in the automotive industry. Increasing demand for electric vehicles owing to the rise in disposable income, especially in emerging economies, has led to an increase in demand for polymer fabrics, which is expected to drive the revenue growth of segment.

Polymer coated fabrics market in Asia Pacific accounted for largest revenue share in 2021 and is expected to register a faster revenue CAGR during the forecast period owing to massive industrial growth and rapid urbanization in key countries such as China and India. A large manufacturing base is driving demand for polymer-coated fabrics in various industrial applications. Strict regulations regarding the safety of workers are resulting in the increasing adoption of goggles, hard hats, and other protective clothing. Rising demand for coated fabrics from protective clothing, transportation, and industrial applications owing to large manufacturing units further supports market growth in this region during the forecast period.

Among process segments, hot melt extrusion coating segment accounted for largest market revenue share in 2021. Hot melt coating applies a polymer layer to the base fabric by melting, extrusion, and calendering the coating material. The material flows into the gap between two rolls and mechanically bonds the melted film on the fabric in the desired layer thickness through this process. End products manufactured with this method exhibit high durability, do not peel or flake off, and have strong welded connections that do not separate, which is expected to drive revenue growth of the segment.

In August 2021, Heytex and Royal Ten Cate announced the acquisition of TenCate Outdoor Fabrics by Heytex Bramsche located in Osnabruck, Germany. By combining the specialistic technological capabilities and market presence in technical textiles, Heytex is expected to broaden its footprint in the market and TenCate Outdoor Fabrics will be able to accelerate its growth potential.

Download Summary: https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-summary-form/4948

Market Dynamics:

The materials and chemicals industry is rapidly gaining traction over the forecast period and is expected to expand significantly in the coming years. Technological advancements and rising innovation are key factors boosting global market growth. The global Polymer Coated Fabrics market is projected to register robust revenue CAGR during the forecast period between 2021 and 2028. Increasing awareness about green energy and eco-friendly biodegradable products, environmental impact due to carbon emissions are few key factors supporting market growth. High demand for various chemicals and raw materials in various industrial sectors such as food and technology, pharmaceutical and biotechnology, manufacturing, paint and coating, paper, plastic among others. In addition, increasing research and development activities, growing demand for products like perfumes, soaps and detergents for daily usage along with rising disposable income across the globe are further boosting market growth.

In order to get more information on the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/polymer-coated-fabrics-market

Type Outlook

Polyvinyl Coated Fabrics

Polyurethane Coated Fabrics

Polyethylene Coated Fabrics

Others

Process Outlook

Direct Coating

Calendar Finishing

Hot Melt Extrusion Coating

Foam Finishing

Flame Lamination

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Transportation

Protective Clothing

Industrial

Roofing, Awnings & Canopies

Furniture & Seating

Others

Major Regions covered in the report:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Request a customized copy of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/4948

Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the customization or any query about the report contents, please connect with us and our team will ensure the report is tailored to meet your requirements.

Read More Related Reports:

Methylene Chloride Market Demand https://www.reportsanddata.com/press-release/global-methylene-chloride-market

Melamine Market Analysis https://www.reportsanddata.com/press-release/global-melamine-market

Insect Growth Regulators Market Growth https://www.reportsanddata.com/press-release/global-insect-growth-regulators-market

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.