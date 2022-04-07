OSS/BSS Market Growth, Revenue Share Analysis, Company Profiles, and Forecast To 2028

Reports And Data

The OSS/BSS Market research report consists of a complete market analysis, including financial standing, revenue estimation, limitations.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A novel report on Global OSS/BSS Market has been published by Reports and Data to offer comprehensive market analysis along with current and emerging trends. The report is well-formulated through extensive research on crucial aspects of the industry and also provides an in-depth assessment of top companies operating in the market. The report also offers details about market trends, market revenue growth, market share, market dynamics, market size, drivers, restraints, growth opportunities among others. The data in the report is obtained through extensive primary and secondary research and is well-organized in pictorial presentations such as tables, charts, figures and diagrams.

Market Dynamics:

The global OSS/BSS market is expected to register significant revenue CAGR over the forecast period. The information and communication technology sector comprises various sectors including hardware, software, telecommunications and other services which are widely used in several sectors including agriculture, healthcare, commercial, industrial, pharmaceutical, and BFSI. The global market revenue growth is significantly driven by factors such as rapidly growing industrial and commercial sectors, increasing adoption of digitalization and rapid advancements in ICT sector. Other factors such as high adoption of latest smart devices such as smart phones, mobiles, laptops, computers, increasing investments in the ICT sector, rising demand for high speed internet and high risks of data leakage and data security are expected to fuel global market growth during the forecast period. In addition, rising need for managing large data, and increasing adoption of cloud services and advanced technologies such as IoT and AI are other factors expected to boost market growth going ahead.

Report Scope:

The report offers comprehensive assessment of competitive landscape with a special focus on the key strategic initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and agreements undertaken by the key companies. It also sheds light on the recent product launches and brand promotions to predict revenue contribution and revenue growth over the forecast period.

Major players in the OSS/BSS market are Amdocs (US), Accenture (US), HP Enterprises (US), CSG Systems (US), Ericsson (US), Netcracker (US), Optiva (Canada), Microsoft (US), Tata Consultancy Services (India), Oracle (US), and IBM (US).

The report further segments the OSS/BSS market on the basis of product types, application spectrum, and regional bifurcation.

Segments covered in the report:

Global OSS & BSS Market, By Solution-Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)

OSS

o Service Assurance

o Network Management

o Inventory Management

BSS

o Billing and revenue management

o Service fulfillment

o Customer and product management

Global OSS & BSS Market, By Deployment-Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)

• On-premise

• Cloud

Global OSS & BSS Market, By Company Size (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)

• Large Enterprises

• Small and Medium-Sized Enterprise

Global OSS & BSS Market, By User (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)

• Telecom and IT

• Media & Entertainment

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

OSS/BSS Market Segmentation based on Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

