Bulletproof Vest Market Product Developments Allow For Optimization

Bulletproof Vest Global Market Report 2022– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Bulletproof Vest Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Innovative product development is one of the key bulletproof vest market trends gaining popularity. Development of new products and undergoing various collaborations to improve the services that are provided and is shaping the bulletproof vest market outlook. In 2021, India based DRDO (Defense Research and Development Organization) developed a lightweight bulletproof jacket, which would weigh around 9kgs, and meet the qualitative requirements for army people. The indigenous technology that is used in this jacket would reduce its weight of it from 10.4 kg to 9 kg.

In 2021, Sellmark Corporation, a US-based producer of outdoor lifestyle products and brands has acquired BulletSafe body armor brands, for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition is expected to help Sellmark to further strengthen its product porfolio. BulletSafe is a US-based manufacturer of bulletproof vests. The company also offers vest, ballistic plates and shields, backpack panel, bulletproof cap, bulletproof bandana and tactical front carrier.

Read more on the Global Bulletproof Vest Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/bulletprrof-vest-global-market-report

The global bulletproof vests market size is expected to grow from $1.38 billion in 2021 to $1.44 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.74%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The bulletproof vest market is expected to reach $1.80 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.74%.

The growth in military expenditure of developed and emerging countries is significantly contributing to the growth of the bulletproof vest market. It is mainly due to an increase in military expenditure, which has further propelled the large-scale procurement of bulletproof vests for the armed forces. Therefore, the growth in military expenditure is driving the bulletproof vest market growth.

Major players covered in the global bulletproof vest industry are Wenzhou Start Co Ltd, VestGuard UK, U.S. Armor Corporation, Point blank enterprise, MKU Limited, MARS Armor, Infidel Body Armor, Honeywell International, EnGarde, DuPont, Armourshield Ltd, Armour express, Central Lake Armor Express, Compass International Corp and Condor Outdoor Product Inc

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the bulltproof vest market in 2021. South America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the bulletproof vest market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

TBRC’s global bulletproof vest market report is segmented by type into soft vest, hard vest, by material into kelvar, ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene, graphene, by end-user into military, law enforcement, by application into covert, overt.

Bulletproof Vest Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Soft Vest, Hard Vest), By Material (Kevlar, Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene, Graphene), By End User (Military, Law Enforcement), By Application (Covert, Overt) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a bulletproof vest market overview, forecast bulletproof vest market size and growth for the whole market, bulletproof vest market segments, geographies, bulletproof vest market trends, bulletproof vest market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request for a Sample of the Global Bulletproof Vest Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5663&type=smp

Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Armored Vehicles Global Market Report 2022 – By Vehicle Type (Armored Personnel Carrier, Infantry Fighting Vehicle, Main Battle Tanks, Tactical Truck, Bus), By Platform (Combat Vehicles, Combat Support Vehicles, Unmanned Armored Ground Vehicles), By System (Engine, Drive System, Ballistic Armor, Fire Control System (FCS), Armaments, Ammunition Handling System, Countermeasure System, Command And Control System), By Mobility (Tracked, Wheeled, 4X4, 6X6, 8X8) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/armored-vehicles-global-market-report

Battlefield Management System Global Market Report 2022 – By Components (Wireless Communication Devices, Imaging Devices, Computer Software, Tracking Devices, Wired Communication Devices, Computer Hardware Devices, Night Vision Devices, Display Devices, Identification Friend or Foe (IFF)), By Type (Dismounted Soldier Systems, CommAnder Systems, Communication Network Systems), By System (Computing, Communication And Networking, CommAnd And Control, Navigation, Imaging, And Mapping), By Platform (Armoured Vehicles, Headquarter And CommAnd Centers, Soldier Systems), By Application (Air Force, Army, Navy) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/battlefield-management-system-global-market-report

Small Arms and Light Weapons Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Small Arms, Light Weapons), By Application (Military, Law Enforcement), By Caliber (14.5mm, 12.7 mm, 9 mm, 7.62mm, 5.56mm), By End-Use Sector (Defense, Civil & Commercial), By Action (Semi-Automatic, Automatic6) By Firing Systems: Recoil-Operated, Gas-Operated, Manual) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/small-arms-and-light-weapons-global-market-report

Know More About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC