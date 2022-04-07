Increasing Demand Steers The Automotive Cables Market Growth Rate To 10%

Automotive Cables Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing demand for automotive promotes the automotive cables market growth. Automotive cables are used in automobiles in starting, charging, lighting, signaling, and in instrument panel circuits. For instance, battery cables in automotive are used to connect the battery to the car’s electrical system. The increasing demand for automotive will require automotive companies to increase their production and in turn, increase the demand for automotive cables. Also, 18.7 million electric vehicles are expected to be in use by 2030. According to the automotive cables market forecast, the growth of the market is positively impacted by the increase in the demand for automotive.

The global automotive cables market size is expected to grow from $4.23 billion in 2021 to $4.66 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The automotive cable market is expected to reach $6.19 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.4%.

TBRC’s automotive cables market research shows that the companies are investing towards the substitution of copper with aluminum in battery cables to save manufacturing costs and reduce weight. Aluminum used is one-third the weight of copper and is less expensive than copper. The replacement holds no significant difference in the performance of the cable.

Major players covered in the global automotive cables industry are Sumitomo Corporation, Coficab Tunisie SA, Leoni, Delphi Automotive PLC, General Cable, Furukawa Electric, Lear Corporation, Coficab Group, Yazaki Corporation, and Allied Wire & Cable Inc.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the automotive cables market in 2021. The regions covered in the automotive cables market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

TBRC’s global automotive cables market report is segmented by product type into copper core, aluminum core, others, by sales channel into direct channel, distribution channel, by application into automotive primary wire and battery cable, brake cable, trailer cable, car speaker wire, fusible link wire.

Automotive Cables Global Market Report 2022 – By Product Type (Copper Core, Aluminum Core, Other Product Types), By Sales Channel (Direct Channel, Distribution Channel), By Application (Automotive Primary Wire and Battery Cable, Brake Cable, Trailer Cable, Car Speaker Wire, Fusible Link Wire) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a automotive cables market overview, forecast automotive cables market size and growth for the whole market, automotive cables market segments, geographies, automotive cables market trends, automotive cables market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

