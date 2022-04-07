Aircraft Cables Market Focuses On Growing Aerospace Data Networks, Grows At 12% Rate

Aircraft Cables Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The companies are investing in producing cables to meet the need for high-performance data applications required in aircraft systems, shaping the aircraft cables market outlook. Such high-performance data applications are used in cabin management systems, ethernet backbones, computers, servers, and low skew video. Following the trend, PIC Wires and Cables, a US-based provider of aircraft wires, electronic cables, wire connectors, and avionic wire assemblies, launched its new CAT7 Ethernet DataMATES cables that can provide 10G data performance in the environment such as in aerospace. These cables offer 10G performance at 600MHz and are being used in cabin management, in-flight entertainment, and avionics networks. Thus, high-performance cables are being developed to meet the growing need for aerospace data networks.

The global aircraft cables market size is expected to grow from $3.65 billion in 2021 to $4.08 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The aircraft cable market is expected to reach $5.53 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.9%.

The increasing demand for the production of new aircraft across the world promotes the aircraft cables market growth. Aircraft cables are used to establish an aircraft electrical system and to transmit signals into electrical power in commercial aircraft, military aircraft, civil helicopters, and military helicopters. Thus, the increase in demand for aircraft holds a positive effect on the demand for the production of aircraft wires. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) predicts an increase to 7.2 billion passengers by 2035. According to the forecast by Airbus in 2019, air traffic is estimated to grow at 4.3% annually till 2038, following a demand of 39,200 new passengers and dedicated freighter aircraft over the period. Further, in 2019 Paris Air Show, Airbus, an aircraft manufacturer, signed a deal of 387 orders from AirLease, a US-based aircraft leasing company. The deal includes a total of 27 A321XLRs aircraft. According to TBRC’s aircraft cables market overview, the increased production of new aircraft will result in an increased demand for aircraft cables.

Major players covered in the global aircraft cables industry are TE Connectivity, Amphenol, AMETEK Inc., Loos & Co. Inc., Radiall, Pic Wire & Cable, W.L. Gore & Associates, A.E.Petsche, Arrow Electronics Inc., and Collins Aerospace.

North America was the largest region in the aircraft cables market in 2021. The regions covered in the aircraft cable market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

TBRC’s global aircraft cables market analysis report is segmented by type into stainless steel material, galvanized steel material, by aircraft type into military aircraft, civil aircraft, by sales channel into aftermarket, original equipment manufacturer (OEM), by application into general aviation, airliner, business aircraft, others.

