Biologics Market Analysis, Revenue Share, Company Profiles, & Forecast Till 2028

Market Size – 324.78 Billion in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 10.80%, Market Trends – Product launches and research for advanced biologics.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Biologics market was valued at 324.78 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach 749.62 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.80%. The study covers Biologics, a drug that contains living organisms or their specific components or by-products. Biologic medicines are usually injected into the patient’s body because of its large molecular size (200-1000x) and fragile molecular structure. Parts of organisms like their cells, tissues, recombinant proteins, genes, allergens, blood or blood components, and vaccines are used in biologic drugs. Biologics are used for the treatment of various diseases and conditions like anemia, cancer, and other autoimmune diseases. Biologics are changing the ways doctors treat common conditions that have plagued individuals for years. Biologics have various potential advantages as they can, theoretically, be customized to hit specific ‘gene targets’ in the human body

AbbVie’s Humira (adalimumab) – a drug used to treat autoimmune disorders such as rheumatoid arthritis. Biologics products including those which are manufactured by biotechnology are heat sensitive and susceptible to contamination. Hence, it is essential to maintain aseptic condition from initial manufacturing process till the end of the production, Biologic drugs have witnessed a significant success rate, notably in cancer and autoimmune diseases. The new developments in the field of immunotherapies, gene and cell therapies, and antibody-drug conjugates, will contribute to the expected growth of biologics in the next upcoming future. Biologics are mostly to continue their growth trend with more innovative technologies and therapies coming to the market. In some therapeutic areas treatment with biologic is quite significant, especially in high-income countries. The momentum of new biologic launches is likely to continue for some time into the future. Rise in prevalence of target chronic diseases such as cancer, increase in unhealthy lifestyle habits, technological advancements, company agreements like mergers and acquisitions by key players, government support and initiative for development and implementation of biologics, collaboration of global leading companies, more companies earning market approval, product launches, the development of biologics with higher efficiency and scope, and a favorable research funding scenario are key factors contributing to high CAGR of Biologics during forecast period.

Biologics provide safer solutions in many areas of unmet medical demands, and their growth is expected to continue. Moreover, Biological products represent the cutting edge of technological innovation of technology and bio medical research and may offer the effective ways to treat diverse medical illness and ailments that presently have no other alternative treatment. Nevertheless, their high cost, patent cliff, a strict regulatory environment, and the emergence of alternative solutions, limited scope of treatment pose challenges. However, stringent government regulations and associated side effects such as gastrointestinal complications, change in blood pressure, chest pain, breathing problems, etc. is expected to hamper the market and found to be the major hindrance for market growth during 2019-2028.

Leading companies operating in the market are:

Merck & Co. Inc., AbbVie, Inc., AstraZeneca Plc., Amgen, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Eli Lilly and Company, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc., and Novo Nordisk A/S

Competitive Landscape:

The report also focuses on details of each market player including its global position, financial standing, revenue generation, company overview, product & service portfolio. The Biologics market is extremely competitive and consists of several key players at regional and global level. Key players are focused on adopting various strategies such as new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, investments in R&D, partnerships, joint ventures and collaborations to strengthen their market position and enhance product portfolio.

The report also offers detailed insights about market segmentation based on type, application and regional bifurcation:

Biologics Market Segmentation:

Product type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Monoclonal Antibodies

Vaccines

Recombinant Hormones/Proteins

Cellular Based Biologics

Gene Based Biologics

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Cancer

Infectious Diseases

Autoimmune diseases

Others

End use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Hospitals

Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Others

Regional Outlook:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

