Polybutadiene Market is Expected to Reach USD 16.44 Billion at a CAGR of 5.3% By 2027 | Reports and Data

Increasing demand for polybutadiene in the online retailing business, coupled with high investments in R&D of polybutadiene, are fueling the market growth.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Polybutadiene Market is forecast to reach USD 16.44 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Polybutadiene or polybutadiene rubber (PBR) is one of the most used synthetic elastomers which has quite similar properties like natural rubber or polyisoprene. Polybutadiene is suitable for end-uses with high exposure to low temperatures. Polybutadiene is the second-largest synthetic elastomer after styrene-butadiene rubber (SBR) by the volume of consumption globally. High resilience than, high impact resistance, low hysteresis loss, and high abrasion resistance are some of the properties of this elastomer, which are more prominent than the similar natural rubbers. Polybutadiene has the highest usage in the tire manufacturing industries. High wear & tear resistance due to the low coefficient of friction & strength properties with superior resistance to low temperatures makes it highly preferable for tire manufacturing, polymer impact modifying, sports accessories, and other industrial rubber applications. The continuous expansion of the automotive & automotive tire, industrial rubber, and polymer industries is expected to drive the demand.

Asia Pacific region is forecasted to grow with the highest CAGR of 6.1% in the period 2019 – 2027, owing to high market penetration of the green tires coupled with the extensive demand for this chemical compound as an impact modifier in various polymer industries, especially in regions like India and China.

Major companies profiled in the global market report include - The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, JSR Corporation, Synthos S.A., Reliance Industries Limited, LyondellBasell Industries N.V., LG Chem Ltd., Versalis S.P.A., Ube Industries, Ltd., Kumho Petrochemical Co., Ltd., and Mitsubishi Corporation, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The transition metal catalysts produce a high stereo-regular form of polybutadiene with one main polymer chain on the same side of carbon-carbon double bond in the structure. High cis polybutadiene typically consists of nearly 94% of cis content which provides higher strength and increases cut growth resistance in the cured product. This high cis polybutadiene is projected to get the highest growth of 6.1% due to the higher inclination towards the green tires worldwide.

Growing penetration of online retailing businesses for chemicals and materials, especially in the emerging nations from Asia Pacific, is helping the market grow by broadening the outreach in the areas where the offline vendors are unavailable. Also, due to the non-involvement of distributors in the supply chain model, the profit margin is way more than that of the offline retailing sub-segment. The online retailing is expected to gain a market share of 34.1% by 2027.

Europe would reach a market share of 20.5% by 2027 and would grow at a CAGR of 4.9% in the forecast period. Netherland and Germany have some of the valuable players in this region.

North America is forecasted to witness significant growth in the overall market, with 25.7% of market possession by 2027 and CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. The US possesses the highest market share in this region and some of the vital player in the market.

Key Coverage of the Report

Region and country wise statistics of the global polybutadiene market from the period 2016-2027. While 2016 & 2017 has been utilized as historical data, 2018 is considered the base year. 2019-2027 have been derived as forecasts.

Estimation of the market size along with historical and forecasted trend analysis.

Various types of alternatives available have been analyzed. Statistical analysis has been conducted on obtaining the individual share of these segments.

The regulatory framework of each region.

Regional up-coming research and application outlook.

Status of on-going developments.

Regional prevalence of polybutadiene has been mapped.

Demand and Supply GAP Analysis

Regional Competitors Pricing Strategy

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global Polybutadiene Market on the basis of Type, Material, End Users, Application and region

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

High Cis Polybutadiene

Low Cis Polybutadiene

High Trans Polybutadiene

High Vinyl Polybutadiene

Others

Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Online Retailing

Offline Retailing

Applications Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Tire Manufacturing

Polymer Impact Modification

Industrial Rubber

Chemical Industry

Others

Regional Outlook

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

