Fetal Bovine Serum Market Growth Develops With The Increasing Demand For Biopharmaceuticals

The Business Research Company’s Fetal Bovine Serum Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals is expected to drive the fetal bovine serum market growth in the forecast period. A biopharmaceutical is a medicinal product that is derived from biological sources such as animals, humans, and microorganisms using biotechnology. Fetal bovine serum (FBS) is the most widely used substitute for animal cell culture media. Pharmaceutical firms, diagnostic laboratories, and researchers rely heavily on FBS for much of their cell culture requirements in biologics research. The global biologics market is expected to increase from $253.4 billion in 2020 to $420.5 billion by 2025. According to the fetal bovine serum market forecast, the rising demand for biopharmaceuticals propels the growth of the market.

The global fetal bovine serum market size is expected to grow from $0.95 billion in 2021 to $1.01 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. The growth in the market mainly due to increase in R&D towards development of novel biopharmaceuticals. The fetal bovine serum market is expected to reach $1.27 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.1%.

Increasing collaborations between companies and research intuitions is one of the key fetal bovine serum market trends gaining popularity. Major companies are collaborating for increasing production capabilities, expanding market share and developing new products. For instance, in March 2021, Avant Meats, a Hong Kong-based cell-based marine protein startup, announced a strategic partnership with QuaCell Biotechnology, a biopharmaceutical company based in Guangdong, China, to reduce production costs and accelerate the commercialization of cultured meat. Avant claimed that by using its fetal bovine serum-free (FBS-free) cell culture media, it was able to cut production costs by 90%. The collaboration with QuaCell will further reduce costs by 75%. The collaboration is one of the earliest attempts to outsource production to a biopharmaceutical manufacturer.

Major players covered in the global fetal bovine serum industry are Sartorius AG, GE Healthcare, PAN- Biotech, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Biowest, Bio-Techne, Rocky Mountain Biologicals Inc., Merck KGaA and TCS Biosciences Ltd.

North America was the largest region in the fetal bovine serum market in 2021. Asia-Pacific recorded the fastest growth during the forecast period. The regions covered in the FBS market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

TBRC’s global fetal bovine serum market analysis report is segmented by product into charcoal stripped, chromatographic, dialyzed fetal bovine serum, exosome depleted, stem cell, others, by application into drug discovery, cell culture media, in vitro fertilization, human and animal vaccine production, diagnostics, others, by end-user into research and academic institutes, biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry, others.

Fetal Bovine Serum Global Market Report 2022 – By Product (Charcoal Stripped, Chromatographic, Dialyzed Fetal Bovine Serum, Exosome Depleted, Stem Cell), By Application (Drug Discovery, Cell Culture Media, In Vitro Fertilization, Human and Animal Vaccine Production, Diagnostics), By End-User ( Research and Academic Institutes, Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industry)– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a fetal bovine serum market overview, forecast fetal bovine serum market size and growth for the whole market, fetal bovine serum market segments, geographies, fetal bovine serum market trends, fetal bovine serum market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

