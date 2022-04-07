Distillation Systems Market Projected to Reach USD 8.65 Billion by 2026 | GEA, Alfa Laval, SPX FLOW, etc

Reports And Data

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Distillation systems market was valued at USD 6.15 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 8.65 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 4.99%. The rise in the demand in regulatory rigor for pure form products and growing awareness regarding water & wastewater treatment are the key factors fueling industry growth. However, the adoption of alternative technologies owing to higher energy consumption in the process is hampering the industry growth. Besides, the growth of the manufacturing sector in developing countries is providing ample opportunities.

Distillation System is a method of separating mixtures based on differences in their volatiles in a boiling liquid mixture, and this is achieved through the boiling and condensation of all the materials selectively. It is a physical process and not a chemical reaction using the different boiling temperatures of the constituents to separate them from the others. It may basically complete separation, or it may be a partial separation that rises in the concentration of selected components in the mixture. The general purpose of these methods is to purify the drinking water of unwanted chemicals and minerals such as salt.

By industry, the usage of solvents in active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and coating plants are widespread in the industry. The organic solvents are mostly used in the washing of products, cleaning of equipment, and the reaction media for separation and purification.. The distillation of product mother liquor mainly reduces the product cost or to do more research to reduce the quantity of solution or manufacturing process without solvent. By geography, the demand for these systems in North America has been rising on account of the presence of a sturdy industrial sector within the region. The high presence of oil and gas industry within the Near East and Africa and projected to stay bolstering the expansion prospects of the local market.

Major companies profiled in the global market report include - GEA (Germany), Alfa Laval (Sweden), SPX FLOW (US), Sulzer (Switzerland), Core Laboratories (Netherlands), PILODIST (Germany), Anton Paar (Austria), Praj Industries (India), L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering (India), EPIC Modular Process Systems (US), BÜFA Composite System (Germany), and Bosch Packaging Technology (Germany)

Based on application, the distillation systems market is categorized into water treatment, food, petroleum & biorefineries, beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and chemicals. Of the various applications, the beverages segment and is projected to witness the fastest growth due to the high growth of the alcoholic beverage industry.

The distillation systems industry, based on technique, is segmented into steam, vacuum, fractional, multiple-effect (MED), and others. The vacuum sector is projected to grow at the highest CAGR among all these techniques. This technique is commonly used in the separation of components, where chances of decomposition are high due to changes in temperature and pressure.

The Asia Pacific market has seen healthy growth in the market. The Asian subcontinent is an evolving industry, which is developing at a rapid pace. Desalination requirements, high consumption of alcoholic beverages, and the growing capacity for industrial growth expected to have positive growth prospects in the region. Countries such as India, South Korea, China, Australia, and Japan are among the key business hubs in the area. Distillation system manufacturers are mainly focusing on enlarging their presence in the Asia Pacific market through new product developments and expansions to strengthen their position. The growing R&D activities by governments as well as private organizations in the region and projected to drive the industry growth.

While global oil demand remains stable, a growing number of oilfields are reaching maturity as they categorized by higher volumes of free and emulsified water in oil blends. As a result, the effective abstraction of unwanted water from crude oil is vital for onshore and offshore processing facilities. To support the upstream sector and address these challenges, Sulzer Chemtech (Switzerland), a key player in separation and mixing technology, has developed a solution that enhances separation performance. Sulzer’s VIEC is an electrostatic coalesce equipped with fully insulated electrodes. It can be fitted in new separators or retrofitted in existing vessels and forms a cross-sectional wall that forces emulsions through a high-voltage electrical field. As a result, while gas leaves the separator from the top, the water droplets merge and fall to the bottom of the separator. At the same time, oil flows through the vessel for subsequent processing.

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global Polybutadiene Market on the basis of Type, Material, End Users, Application and region:

Component (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Column shells

Plates & packings

Reboilers & heaters

Condenser

Others (reflux drums, pumps, and vacuum systems)

Technology (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Fractional

Steam

Vacuum

Multiple effect (MED)

Others (simple, membrane, azeotropic, and molecular)

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Column still

Pot still

Industry (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Petroleum & biorefinery

Water treatment

Food

Beverage

Alcoholic

Non-alcoholic

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Chemicals

Regional Outlook

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

