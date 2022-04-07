Fraud Detection and Prevention Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 25% Through 2026

Fraud Detection And Prevention Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Fraud Detection And Prevention Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Fraud Detection and Prevention Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the fraud detection and prevention market size is expected to grow from $26.99 billion in 2021 to $33.51 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.17%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The fraud detection market is expected to reach $81.01 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 24.69%. An increase in the frequency of cyberattacks and frauds is driving the growth of the fraud detection and prevention market.

The fraud detection and prevention global market consists of sales of fraud detection and prevention services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to fraudulent activities, which can involve a broad range of cases, including money laundering, cybersecurity threats, tax evasion, and fraudulent insurance claims. Fraud detection and prevention refers to the strategies accepted to find out and avoid attempts to secure money or property by deception.

Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Trends

Technological advancements is one of the key fraud detection and prevention market trends. Technological advancement is the discovery of knowledge that advances the understanding of technology.

Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Segments

The global fraud detection and prevention market is segmented:

By Fraud Type: Check Fraud, Identity Fraud, Internet /Online Fraud, Investment Fraud, Payment Frauds, Insurance Fraud, Others

By Deployment Mode: Cloud, On-Premise

By Solution: Fraud Analytics, Authentication, Reporting, Visualization, Others

By Application: Insurance Claims, Money Laundering, Electronic Payment

By End-User: Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises

By Geography: The global fraud detection and prevention market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Key Market Players: IBM Corporation, FICO, Oracle Corporation, SAS Institute, BAE Systems, DXC Technology, SAP SE, ACI Worldwide, Fiserv, Inc., ThreatMetrix company, NICE syatem Ltd., F5 Networks Inc., Equifax Inc., Cybersource Corporation, and Global Payments Inc

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

