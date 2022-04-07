Strategies For Global Automotive Plastics Market Players In 2022-2026 Market Forecast Period

Automotive Plastics Global Market Report 2021: Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Automotive Plastics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the automotive plastics market size is expected to grow from $33.37 billion in 2021 to $36.29 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.77%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. As per TBRC’s automotive plastics market outlook the market is expected to reach $51.19 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.98%. Increasing demand for lightweight and electric vehicles is significantly contributing to the growth of the automotive plastics market.

The automotive plastics market consists of sales of automotive plastic products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to the plastic material that is used in making different vehicle parts. These plastic components mainly replace the various metal parts in automobiles as they provide similar properties such as stiffness, flame retardancy, and others.

Global Automotive Plastics Market Trends

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the automotive plastics market. Technological advancement is the discovery of knowledge that advances the understanding of technology.

Global Automotive Plastics Market Segments

The global automotive plastic market is segmented:

By Vehicle Type: Conventional/Traditional Vehicles, Electric Vehicles

By Product Type: Polypropylene (PP), Polyurethane (PU), Polyvinylchloride (PVC), Polyamide (PA), Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS), High Density Polyethylene (HDPE), Polycarbonate (PC), Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)

By Application: Interior, Exterior, Under Bonnet

By Geography: The global automotive plastics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Automotive Plastics Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides automotive plastics global market overview, automotive plastics global market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global automotive plastics market, automotive plastics global market share, automotive plastics global market segments and geographies, automotive plastics global market players, automotive plastics global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The automotive plastics global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Automotive Plastics Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: BASF SE, Borealis AG, Covestro AG, DuPont, Evonik Industries, SABIC, Magna International, Inc., Akzo Nobel N.V, Arkema SA, Grupo Antolin-Irausa S.A, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings BV, Momentive Performance Materials Inc, Teijin Limited, The Dow Chemical Company, and Zoltek Companies Inc..

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

