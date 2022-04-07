Herbicide Market To Witness Significant Growth By 2021-2026 with prominent key players - BASF, Bayer, DowDupont, etc

Reports And Data

The report published on the global Herbicide market is an extensive analysis of the market with a panoramic overview of the industry.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reports and Data’s latest industry analysis report titled ‘Global Herbicide Market’ provides the reader with an exhaustive overview of the Herbicide industry. The report is inclusive of a concise market summary and contains market projections based on the present market situation, current market size, and revenue growth rate. The report elaborates on the key market dynamics including market growth drivers, opportunities, threats, and challenges. In this report, market analysts at Reports and Data have emphasized the ever-changing market growth patterns and the dynamic environment of the industry. Key attractions of the report include a List of Tables and Figures, Research Methodology, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, Technological Breakthroughs, and Future Market Developments. The report’s ‘COVID-19 Impact Study’ section focuses on the profound impact of the global pandemic on the materials & chemicals market, throwing light on the key challenges the industry players are currently facing. The report further analyzes other crucial aspects of the market, such as product pricing structure, product portfolios, end-use industries, sales statistics, distribution channels, and upcoming industry trends. Moreover, the report provides actionable insights into the industry’s highly competitive scenario and profiles the top companies operating in the industry, along with their extensive product portfolios. According to the Herbicide market report, the global Herbicide markets are expected to register a steady CAGR of 5% over the forecast period and reach a staggering market size of USD 39.8 billion by 2026.

Major Factors Driving the Global Herbicide Market Revenue Growth

Revenue growth of the global materials & chemicals industry is primarily driven by factors such as rapid industrialization and substantially growing demand for chemicals & materials in various industries including pharmaceutical, food & beverage, oil & gas, personal care & cosmetics, pulp & paper, textile, and manufacturing industries. Growing environmental awareness, increasing use of environmentally sustainable chemicals and raw materials, technological advances in manufacturing techniques, growing used of organic industrial chemicals, and rising need for high-performance specialty chemicals are other factors driving market revenue growth.

Top Companies Profiled in the Report:

BASF

Bayer

DowDupont

Syngenta

FMC Corp.

ADAMA Ltd.

Nufarm Ltd

Market segment based on Type:

Synthetic

Bio-Based

Others

Market segment based on Mode of Action:

Selective

Non-Selective

Market segment based on Crop Type:

Grains and Cereals

Oilseeds

Fruits & Vegetables

Turfs & Ornamentals

Others

Regional Outlook

The key regions covered in the report are as follows:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

