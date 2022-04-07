Intuitive Health Guide Judy Holt to be Featured on Close Up Radio

SAN TAN VALLEY, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Experiences in our lifetime may lead to feelings of anxiety, nervousness or worry. These feelings and emotions are sometimes hard to get rid of. We might have overcome the experience, but its energy is still held inside our body. If we don't know how to release this energy, they stack on top of each other, causing stress and other health issues.

Judy Holt is an intuitive health guide specializing in the Emotion Code and Body Code, energy healing modalities designed to release trapped negative emotions from the physical body.

“The Emotion Code and Body Code instructional program teaches you techniques to use with a knowledge based guide when investigating a person's symptoms or concerns,” says Judy. “By identifying the root causes, I can remove or release the specific negative energy that's causing the issues both emotionally and physically in a person's body. I can connect with the person's energy and find imbalances, pinpoint how long they have been there; if they are their own trapped emotion or inherited. I can even find out what the cause was and release it.”

According to Dr. Bradley Nelson, creator of the Emotion Code and The Body Code, there are 60 common trapped emotions. Trapped emotions can build up inside over time through our experience in this life or they can be inherited from previous generations.

Using the Emotion Code and the Body Code, Judy receives messages if her client has a trapped emotion and releases it. Releasing trapped emotions makes conditions right for the body to heal physically. Emotional difficulties often disappear or become much easier to deal with.

Prior to becoming a Intuitive Health guide, Judy spent 40 years in elementary education as a classroom teacher and a PE teacher.

“I was getting close to retiring. My spirit was telling me I needed to do something else,” recalls Judy. “I have always been interested in spiritual connectedness, and I always wanted to know more about spirituality. That’s when I discovered Emotion Code.”

As a teacher, Judy said her job was to teach her student's skills, nurture their self-esteem and encourage them to always do their best. She says it’s not that different from the work she does today: helping clients along their journey by teaching them how to succeed and developing their spirit in a positive way.”

“I want to help people identify their purpose or directional path,” says Judy. “No matter what age they are, I want to guide them toward what resonates for them. I have a need to help people feel better, emotionally and physically, and I am making a difference emotionally and or physically in their lives. That's what motivates me and warms my heart.”

Close Up Radio will feature Judy Holt in an interview with Jim Masters on April 11th and 1pm EDT

