Tumor Ablation Market Size, Revenue Analysis, PEST, Region & Country Forecast To 2026 | Reports And Data

Market Size – USD 973.4 Million in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 11.2%, Market Trends – Product launches and research for advanced tumor ablation

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Tumor Ablation market was valued at USD 973.4 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 2.30 billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 11.2 %. The study covers Tumor Ablation therapy uses some form of energy like radiofrequency, heat, electricity or cold to destroy and remove a tumor. Tumor ablation has primarily been used for the treatment of esophageal squamous cell dysplasia, gastric antral vascular ectasia, radiation proctopathy, cholangiocarcinoma, and pancreatic neoplasia. Ablation is preferred over other methods of treatment such as conventional surgery due to multiple advantages like no skin incision minimal risk to patient, little to no pain inflicted and a short duration of hospital stay. The increasing economic impact of cancer which shows increased prevalence of cancer among the population which increases the demand for the cancer treatment. In the year 2016 US the annual cost for cancer was USD 80.2 billion of which 38% cost was estimated due to inpatient hospital stays which can be reduced to quite good extent as the tumor ablation demands short duration of hospital stay.

Rising prevalence of target diseases such as lung and liver cancer due to various reasons such as unhealthy living styles and hereditary factor, unmet needs of patients demanding drug developments, increased focus of pharmaceutical companies on development of easier methods of testing and monitoring, entry of various players, private investment and governmental funding, and favorable regulatory scenario, increasing demand for less to no pain treatments are some of the key factors driving the market growth in the industry. New technological innovation of surgical technology taking place such as development in existing radio frequency ablation system now with multi electrode radio frequency system which produces radiofrequency using multi channels. However, the Tumor Ablation market is hampered by slow rate of commercialization, high costs involved in research and development, reluctance toward the adoption of new treatment practices and government regulations that require long certification and approval cycles.

Galil Medical, Inc.; Misonix, Inc.; HealthTronics; Boston Scientific Corporation; Medtronic Plc; SonaCare Medical; EDAP TMS S.A.; and Neuwave Medical, Inc.

The pharmaceutical and healthcare industry has undergone tremendous change over the recent years, especially with the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. Increasing accessibility of advanced healthcare systems and low-cost technologies coupled with growing demand for over-the-counter medications has further changed the dynamics of the industry. Integration of robust technologies such as AI and blockchain have helped pharmaceutical companies reduce capital expenditure and strengthen the global supply chain. Increasing application of biosimilars, shifting focus to in-silico testing of pharmaceutical products, and rising number of product approvals from regulatory authorities are some key factors driving revenue growth of the market.

Increasing expenditure on R&D, growing focus on implementing robust cybersecurity solutions to ensure better medical device connectivity, and development of advanced telehealth software by key companies operating in the field has further added traction to the revenue growth of the market. The global Tumor Ablation market report discusses the current market scenario with respect to the competitive landscape and offers key insights into the company profiles, product portfolio, production and manufacturing capacity, revenue contribution, and position in the global market. It also provides details on recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaboration, and product launches, among others.

Treatment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Surgical Ablation

Laparoscopic Ablation

Percutaneous Ablation

Technology Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Radiofrequency Ablation

Cryoablation

Microwave Ablation

Irreversible Electroporation

Other Ablation Technologies

Application Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Liver Cancer

Lung Cancer

Breast cancer

Prostate Cancer

Other Cance

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market scope, supply chains, distribution channels, trends and demands in each region, revenue generation, market size, and presence of prominent companies in each region. It studies the revenue growth of the market in each region and their key countries based on several factor such as macro- and micro-economic growth factors, regulatory framework and policies, investment and funding opportunities, R&D and technological advancements, and growth prospects.

Key Regions Assessed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Germany, Italy, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report further segments the global Tumor Ablation market on the basis of product types and applications and offers details about key factors that are expected to drive revenue growth of each segment and sub-segment.

